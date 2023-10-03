Is Rhea Ripley distancing herself from Dominik Mysterio? Mami may likely miss WWE NXT

Dominik Myserio's spot on The Judgment Day hangs by a thread after Rhea Ripley threatened to kick him out after losing the North American Championship at No Mercy. A rematch is now in place on the upcoming episode of WWE NXT, and The Eradicator may not be there.

At NXT No Mercy, Dominik Mysterio lost the North American Championship to Trick Williams. However, the former champion had to worry about something else after Rhea Ripley threatened to kick him out of The Judgment Day on WWE RAW. From the looks of it, The Eradicator seems to be distancing herself from her on-screen partner, but that may not be the case.

It's possible that the Women's World Champion is not distancing herself from Dom but is giving him tough love to prepare for his rematch. She could also be doing this to ensure he knows it's not just about the title but his position in the group.

Since Damian Priest and Finn Balor may be unavailable for NXT, Dominik could walk out with JD McDonagh for his match. However, the former North American Champion could also have a new partner for this week.

Could Dominik Mysterio receive help from somebody else during his NXT rematch?

Trick Williams wasn't supposed to be Dom's challenger for tonight, but rather Mustafa Ali. However, the latter was released by WWE days before the title bout. Many fans now theorized the former superstar was supposed to win the title, but that was not the case.

Bryan Alvarez recently reported that there were no plans for Mustafa to win, which meant the title change was last minute. With this in mind, it's possible that Carmelo Hayes could interrupt during the match, especially since he also had a subtle hint about being interested in the North American Title.

"Ali was not supposed to win. Now, I will say this. They have not announced an NXT yet, but I would not be the least bit surprised if within the next week or two. Trick offers a rematch to Dominik and Carmelo screws him out of the title and we get the belt back on Dominik because clearly, the belt is going to end up back on Dominik soon because he was never supposed to lose it," Alvarez reported.

Is Rhea Ripley already eyeing a replacement for Dominik Mysterio on The Judgment Day?

One superstar who has expressed interest in Rhea Ripley is Jey Uso, who The Judgment Day has been eyeing for a while. Even if he has been turning down the invitation, The Eradicator could convince him to accept the offer.

It remains to be seen what will happen next with Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley after the upcoming NXT episode.

