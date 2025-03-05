Is Rhea Ripley injured? Exploring potential reason for shocking title change on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley shockingly dropped the Women's World Championship to IYO SKY on WWE RAW. While many may think this was to write The Eradicator away from television due to an injury, that is not the case.

After Rhea Ripley interrupted Liv Morgan and IYO SKY's Elimination Chamber qualifying match, resulting in Liv winning and IYO losing, The Eradicator decided to make it up to SKY by defending the Women's World title on this week's WWE RAW. During the match, Mami's focus was divided over the presence of Bianca Belair, causing her to lose the championship. While some may think it was because of an injury, it's not.

Rhea Ripley is not injured and despite losing the Women's World Championship, she might remain active on the Road to WrestleMania 41. According to WrestleVotes during the latest Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, even if IYO will be defending the Women's World Championship against Bianca at The Grandest Stage of Them All, The Eradicator will later get involved again that will lead to a triple threat for the title.

"The anticipation is that the match turns into a three-way at WrestleMania. That's from what I heard today. Fully expecting that match to turn into a triple threat by the time we get to Las Vegas was what I was told. So if the spice isn't there between Bianca and IYO, don't worry, it's going to shape out to be a little bit different."

Bianca Belair won the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber, which gained her the chance to battle for the Women's World title at WrestleMania. Other names involved in the match were Naomi, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Alexa Bliss, and Bayley.

Is Rhea Ripley mad at IYO SKY and Bianca Belair for losing the Women's World Championship on WWE RAW?

It's easy for The Eradicator to blame The EST of WWE for distracting her during the match and The Genius of the Sky, who was supposed to be her friend, for taking advantage of it. However, she blamed the loss on herself.

During a backstage interview with Jackie Redmond following the Monday show, Rhea Ripley said she can't be mad over SKY and Bianca. Mami stated she is disappointed in herself since she should have known better after what she went through with Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and the rest of The Judgment Day.

It remains to be seen what is next for Rhea Ripley en route to WrestleMania 41.

