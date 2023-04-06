Is Rhea Ripley no longer a part of The Judgment Day? Predicting her future after title win

Rhea Ripley is possibly the most well-known member of The Judgment Day, especially after becoming a champion at WrestleMania 39. Despite being the top woman in SmackDown's division now, she will retain her role with the RAW stable.

On an episode of The Bump, Rhea Ripley revealed that although she is going to focus on SmackDown now, she will still appear on Mondays from time to time. Stating that her appearance on RAW after WrestleMania was a hint to Bianca Belair that she still runs the brand alongside her stable. With this in mind, it's safe to say that Rhea Ripley is still a member of The Judgment Day despite becoming the SmackDown Women's Champion.

"It's Monday Night Mami. Whether Bianca [Belair] likes it or not. Yeah, I might be the SmackDown Women's Champion, but I ran that place [RAW] with The Judgment Day and I had to go out there and take my moment... I just wanted to remind her that I'm still here and this is still my show, but this was sort of my warning to her, but also a little goodbye cause I will be stepping away more on SmackDown but you might still see me here and there,"

The Eradicator became the new SmackDown Women's Champion after defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 Night 1. On this week's episode of the red brand, she faced off with RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, hinting at a future feud between the two champions.

Rhea Ripley hints that Judgment Day already is already eyeing a new victim in WWE

The RAW stable might not have The Eradicator by their side on upcoming WWE shows unless they are drafted to the blue brand in the future. Still, it looks like they would still feel her presence when it comes to their feud with Bad Bunny.

The rapper was present on the latest RAW episode, wherein he was attacked by Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest after helping Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39. When Ripley was asked about Bad Bunny's actions, she stated that he should go away unless he wants to feel more of The Judgment Day's wrath.

"If he (Bad Bunny) keeps stepping into our business, he's going to get put through more tables. He's going to get hurt. This isn't his profession. He shouldn't be in the room. He shouldn't be with us. He shouldn't be with Rey. He needs to just go away, and if he wants to host, he can host. But don't step in where we are because we are going to destroy him."

It remains to be seen how Rhea Ripley will perform now on SmackDown as she will no longer always have The Judgment Day at her side.

