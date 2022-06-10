Is Roman Reigns going to be a part of WWE Money in the Bank 2022?

Roman Reigns created history at WrestleMania 38 when he decimated Brock Lesnar to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, holding two of the company's top titles together.

Since then, The Tribal Chief hasn't defended his titles on the line even once. As per recent reports, Reigns has signed a new contract with WWE, which allows him to work fewer dates than he previously did.

The updated contract is the reason why Reigns has been absent from most of the weekly shows since WrestleMania Backlash. The Tribal Chief didn't even defend his championship at Hell in a Cell, which was frustrating for many fans.

With Money in the Bank being the next premium live event, fans are eager to know if they will see The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at the grand show or not.

Unfortunately, it seems like the WWE Universe will have to wait a bit longer to watch Reigns defend his title at a premium live event. As per Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the SmackDown star is no longer scheduled to appear at the Las Vegas event.

Although The Head of the Table will be absent for some time, it would be fascinating to see how WWE books its storylines going forward now that their biggest star is set to miss another major show.

Riddle called out Roman Reigns on the latest episode of WWE RAW

On this week's WWE RAW, Riddle appeared on Miz TV to send a message to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Original Bro member said he'd avenge Randy Orton's assault by knocking Roman Reigns off his pedestal.

The comedic segment then led to a match between Riddle and The Miz. Despite Maryse assisting her husband from ringside, The King of Bros took down his opponent with an RKO.

With The Original Bro calling Reigns out every week, it shouldn't be long before we see The Tribal Chief turning his attention towards the RAW Superstar. It remains to be seen how Riddle will combat The Bloodline without having Randy Orton in his corner.

