Is Roman Reigns losing at WWE WrestleMania 39? Here are all the signs!

Night Two of WWE WrestleMania 39 will feature Roman Reigns taking the task of ending Cody Rhodes' unfinished story of capturing the Undisputed Championship. The anticipation for the fight has been piqued after Saturday's results.

Posterboy of WWE for almost three years, Roman Reigns was considered virtually irreplaceable after Brock Lesnar's failure to dethrone the long-standing champ. The Bloodline's popularity eventually overshadowed crowd favorites such as Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and even Randy Orton. Reigns continued to dominate with seemingly no babyfaces to be on par with his appeal until WWE introduced the next big thing in the division - Cody Rhodes.

The Tribal Chief is about to clock in on 1000 days as the Universal Champion, but he first must overpower Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 39. For a star who "carried the company on his back" for several years, fans believe Roman Reigns deserves the achievement. In the meantime, a loss to Rhodes would mean WWE destroying its greatest babyface on the roster. The company may not get a bigger opportunity to let the world titles change hands.

The odds for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match were 50/50 until the first day of WWE WrestleMania 39 rolled out. On Saturday, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn did the unthinkable by ending the historic reign of The Usos. The Bloodline is one strike away from tumbling down from the top of the mountain as pointed out by Michael Cole in the commentary.

Since WWE decided to end the year-long dominance of The Usos, they could do away with The Bloodline's tyranny altogether. The odds have slightly tilted towards Cody Rhodes, who has been a protected star so far. Keeping in mind his clean win against Solo Sikoa, The American Nightmare has also never been overpowered by any of The Bloodline's members in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39.

Roman Reigns spoke about the match against Cody Rhodes ahead of WWE WrestleMania 39

The Tribal Chief didn't come to blows with Cody Rhodes in any of their confrontations. In the previous WWE SmackDown episode, fans believed that Reigns' frustrations would get the better of him and cause him to lash out. They were left severely disappointed despite Reigns' leaving the arena with a non-verbal yet clear statement.

UFC veteran Daniel Cormier recently interviewed Roman Reigns on behalf of ESPN. The Head Of The Table disclosed the reason why he hasn't got physical with The American Nightmare.

"When you have such rich content and thorough details between two characters, we don't necessarily have to get physical. Because we have so much good context and dialogue to deliver and there's just so much interest, that we can go elsewhere and save that physical storytelling for tomorrow." (2:30 - 2:50)

Will Roman Reigns continue his dominance or is it time for 'The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes to shine? We will find out soon.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes