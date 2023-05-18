Is Roman Reigns moving to Hollywood soon? Potential answer amid rumors of WWE hiatus

WWE's poster boy Roman Reigns is no stranger to Hollywood. The reigning Undisputed Champion Speared and Slammed a bunch of Eteon soldiers as Mateo in Fast & Furious: Hobbs and Shaw and portrayed a tattooed man named Gary in The Wrong Missy. Yet, he hasn't starred in a major role.

The Tribal Chief has been on-and-off WWE television for a while now. Latest rumors indicate that he would be on a hiatus after a program against The Usos at SummerSlam. Thus, wrestling fans believe the part-timer could skip in-ring action for acting prospects and slowly move to the industry full-time.

Roman Reigns did mention that acting will be his 'next logical step' after WWE. Does this mean he will transition to Hollywood soon? The answer is no. Reigns is fixated on wrestling for the time being. Also, Triple H allegedly has huge plans for his historic Undisputed Title reign and the ongoing Bloodline storyline.

The Head of the Table is believed to remain champion next year and even beyond that. WWE needs to develop a hero or an icon to take down Reigns so that the latter can pass the mantle to him. Only then could Roman think about his Hollywood career.

WWE CEO Nick Khan revealed that the company is developing Roman Reigns' character to naturally make him "cross over" in the film industry.

"We think he’s certainly up there. We have big plans to help him cross over,” Khan continued, "The inner voice has to match the outer voice. It’s the same thing with our characters - The Rock, John Cena, Stone Cold, Roman Reigns. Who they are now is who they are in real life, just amplified. When you miscast someone, it never works in the film business."

Given that the long-standing champion will be briefly unavailable for the summer, there is a chance for Roman Reigns to feature as another side character in an upcoming movie.

When is Roman Reigns' next match in WWE?

On the latest SmackDown episode, Paul Heyman dropped the bombshell on The Usos and revealed that Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will challenge for tag team gold at Night of Champions. The two Bloodline powerhouses are set to face Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to bring the Undisputed Tag Team Championships to SmackDown.

The showdown in Jeddah will mark Reigns' first tag team match since he teamed with Zayn against John Cena and Owens at the end of last year. Despite his record in singles matches, Roman hasn't had the best of luck in duos. His defeat to Cena and KO became the ultimate reason for Sami's betrayal arc.

Will Solo Sikoa face the wrath of The Tribal Chief after a potential defeat or could Reigns establish his dominance in tag division? We will find out next week.

