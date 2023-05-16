4 Things Roman Reigns can do following Gunther's deal with Paul Heyman on WWE RAW

Roman Reigns seems to have found a new ally on WWE RAW, thanks to Paul Heyman's deal with Gunther. The Wise Man was up to his usual tricks when he was seen shaking hands with The Imperium's leader and then conveying a message to Reigns on the phone.

The outcome of the backstage segment was revealed during the main event of WWE RAW. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn lost to Finn Balor and Damian Priest in a tag team match due to a distraction from Imperium. This has left Zayn and Owens with more things to deal with now, including their upcoming Undisputed Tag Team Title Title Match at Night of Champions.

Moreover, the menacing partnership of Imperium and The Bloodline could spell doom for the tag team champions in the long run.

Here are four things Roman Reigns can do following Gunther's deal with Paul Heyman on WWE RAW.

#4. The Wise Man could've been ordered to play mediator for Imperium and Judgment Day

MainEventNews @MainEventNews After the Paul Heyman's all mini appearances backstage where he was seen talking with JD, Gunther and seems to be planning something, it would be really interesting to watch where this Story Unfolds. #WWE Raw #WWE After the Paul Heyman's all mini appearances backstage where he was seen talking with JD, Gunther and seems to be planning something, it would be really interesting to watch where this Story Unfolds. #WWERaw #WWE https://t.co/7sxIEMxTO1

Paul Heyman was seen talking to both The Judgment Day and Imperium backstage. Thus, it looks like Roman Reigns has ordered him to link the two stables in the red brand. Expect the saga to continue in the subsequent episodes of the red brand.

An alliance between Gunther and Finn Balor is obviously bad news for any babyface on WWE RAW, including Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The potential merger will keep the roster busy so no new challengers can develop for Reigns' world titles for the time being.

#3. Roman Reigns may continue to torment the Tag Team Champions via Gunther's stable on WWE RAW

The Tribal Chief clearly has a strategy to weaken his opponents before Night of Champions. Parroting his orders, Paul Heyman may tell Gunther and his crew to unleash a brutal onslaught on KO-Zayn on the WWE RAW go-home show.

Reigns has made his battle for the Undisputed Tag Team Title more personal by stating that it would be "in honor of the Wild Samoans." Given his notions on legacy, he is leaving no stone unturned to gain an edge over Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

It is worth mentioning that it took the combined efforts of The Judgment Day and Imperium to overcome the reigning tag team champions on RAW.

#2. Paul Heyman can pull some strings to involve Imperium in the Night of Champions match card

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens could have an additional challenge at Night of Champions. Following the commands of The Tribal Chief, Paul Heyman could use his power and change the matchups. This will increase the chances of a title split.

Booking Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser for the WWE RAW Tag Team Title and Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title could be a disaster for KO and Zayn, who are heading into a Saudi Arabia event for the first time.

The heroes may even defy all odds with a staggering display of resilience similar to that at WrestleMania.

#1. The Bloodline, The Judgment Day, and Imperium could ink a deal

One of the most fascinating teasers from the latest WWE RAW is an alliance between the top heel stables. This was also seen last month when The Judgment Day and The Bloodline struck a pact to deal with Matt Riddle and Rey Mysterio. The villains are gradually getting tight.

The Judgment Day has apparently shown a white flag to The Bloodline. On the upcoming episode of SmackDown, Roman Reigns' words might be directed for Gunther. The premise could be that the two faction leaders will assist each other whenever needed despite their different brands.

Roman Reigns' 'treaty' could also mention that The Judgment Day and Imperium cannot compete for the championship, which is held by The Bloodline. In fact, the deal may have been done by Paul Heyman. It remains to be seen how this alliance will pan out.

