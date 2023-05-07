7 things WWE might be planning for Night of Champions 2023: Roman Reigns' next feud, shocking heel turn

WWE Backlash was a success, and the company could now be brewing some solid surprises for the Night of Champions 2023 premium live event. The show is known for its high-profile title matches and will be held at the Jeddah Superdome on May 27.

The upcoming Night of Champions will be the first such show held in Saudi Arabia, marking the ninth WWE event in the Kingdom as part of their 10-year partnership.

Some of the entries included in this piece are based on reports by Xero News. The outlet has teased a variety of surprises, including the introduction of new championships on the main roster.

On this list, we will predict seven things that WWE might be planning for Night of Champions 2023.

#7 New tag team championship on SmackDown

WWE is rumored to introduce a tag team championship for the SmackDown brand. It is based on the fact that the Undisputed Tag Team Championship will stick to the red brand after the 2023 Draft takes effect.

A tag team title split seems more logical. Since Night of Champions traditionally features 'every single championship on the line,' Triple H could ignore the unified stipulation and book Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

The Usos may not get a rematch for the tag titles anytime soon. Therefore, Street Profits could be potential challengers for the gold as they won the Men's WrestleMania 39 Showcase Match.

#6 Introduce a mid-card women's title

Two dominant women's champions

The women's division seemingly lacks flexibility at the moment. While the tag team titles usually change hands within 100 days, the same cannot be said for the singles championships.

Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley might stay as champions for a long time due to their popularity among the WWE Universe. Hence, introducing a mid-card women's title at Night of Champions 2023 will bring new life to the division and give the NXT call-ups something prestigious to fight for.

#5 A new belt tailor-made for Roman Reigns

The Head of the Table is speculated to hold both world titles even after SummerSlam 2024 — even the arrival of the new World Heavyweight Championship points in the same direction.

To honor the promotion's poster boy, Triple H may introduce a new title to replace the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship. It could be a customized title if Roman Reigns' reign is not ending anytime soon. The Tribal Chief might even retire his Universal Championship after another potentially successful defense at Night of Champions 2023.

#4 Seth Rollins could be in the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament final

Seth Rollins is a favorite to win the new gold

The Visionary teased capturing the new World Heavyweight Championship, and fans have since been singing his tune. Keeping aside the fact that he boasts a win over Roman Reigns on paper, Rollins' recent victories over Omos and Solo Sikoa also prove he is set for bigger achievements.

Rumors suggest that a heel Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins will lock horns to crown the world champion at Night of Champions 2023. However, fans could be in for a surprise. More on that below.

#3 A SmackDown star may move to RAW after winning the World Heavyweight Championship

Performers from the blue and red brands will participate in a series of triple-threat matches following Backlash. Although the RAW men's division is a favorite to capture the title, SmackDown stars such as Bobby Lashley, Sheamus, or even Solo Sikoa shouldn't be overlooked.

The winner of the new world title will move to RAW. Thus, a SmackDown star vs. a RAW Superstar at Night of Champions 2023 promises to be a high-octane thriller.

#2 Bianca Belair could turn heel at Night of Champions 2023

Bianca Belair played a villain in NXT

Backlash hinted that RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair might not be connecting to the audience as she used to. Fans cheered for IYO SKY while there were some audible jeers and boos for the champion.

The EST gimmick has seemingly gone stale. IYO SKY, meanwhile, has gained babyface sympathy after her recent defeat. Since Belair won't be moving from the top of the ladder anytime soon, a long-term feud may result in a double turn for Belair and SKY.

WWE could make Bianca turn heel by booking her to lose at Night of Champions 2023 and follow it with a post-match beatdown on SKY.

#1 Bobby Lashley could clash with Roman Reigns at Night of Champions 2023

Real-EST @WrestlinRealest



Can’t believe Roman hasn’t been pinned clean in almost 5 years Bobby Lashley was the last person to pin Roman clean without any interferenceCan’t believe Roman hasn’t been pinned clean in almost 5 years Bobby Lashley was the last person to pin Roman clean without any interference Can’t believe Roman hasn’t been pinned clean in almost 5 years 😭 https://t.co/eQUzNlSZXi

The All Mighty is the last superstar to secure a clean pinfall victory over Roman Reigns. It wasn't a huge deal back then, but it has seemingly become a one-way ticket to challenge The Head of the Table.

Having gained bragging rights, Lashley may take the task of ending the tyrannical reign of Roman Reigns and replace it with his own. He is among the few stars rumored to be the next challengers for the Tribal Chief's throne.

Roman Reigns will complete 1000 days as Universal Champion at Night of Champions 2023. Will that be it? We will find out in three weeks.

