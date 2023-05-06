Predicting 5 WWE SmackDown participants for the World Heavyweight Championship tournament

Triple H announced during the Backlash press conference that a World Heavyweight Championship tournament will commence on May 8. It was confirmed that both RAW and SmackDown superstars will take part in the event.

A couple of Triple Threat matches will take place on either brand post Backlash and the winners will go to the next stage. Only two competitors will forge their way to the finale, which will be held in Jeddah at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event on May 27. The new world titleholder will then be shifted to the red brand.

Even though the superstars in the red brand are favorites to win, WWE could pull off a major swerve. A SmackDown star winning the World Heavyweight Championship tournament after the 2023 Draft, and subsequently moving to RAW, will make up for a great surprise.

On this list, we will speculate about the five WWE SmackDown participants for the World Heavyweight Championship tournament

#5. Shinsuke Nakamura needs a world title shot to get back on track

It has been a few years since Shinsuke Nakamura competed for a world title. He last participated in a gauntlet match to determine the No.1 Contender for the Universal Championship at the 2021 Royal Rumble event. Given his current momentum, it is the perfect time for him to feature in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament.

The Artist has been involved in a program with Karrion Kross since his return. He won against The former NXT Champion on the recent episode of WWE SmackDown. To develop the ongoing rivalry, Kross could cost Nakamura his shot at the world title.

#4. LA Knight has all the qualities of a World Champion

The self-proclaimed Megastar of WWE SmackDown has been heavily backed by fans to win the new gold. He has been a regular feature on the blue brand, be it dark shows or televised events. So his part in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament is almost guaranteed.

Knight has all the capabilities of a future world champion. He is a great talker, a skilled in-ring worker, and an overall entertainment act. A babyface turn along with a title win seems more likely each week.

#3. Sheamus had an iconic run with the World Heavyweight Championship a decade ago

The Celtic Warrior has been a reliable top-card superstar for several years. He has put banger after banger with stars such as Roman Reigns and Gunther. Sheamus is likely to adhere to the motto when it comes to the World Heavyweight Championship tournament.

Drew McIntyre destroyed Sheamus' attempts at a world title when he defeated him in a Donnybrook Match last year. Now, The Fella could put up a spectacle at Night Of Champions and even win the gold, given his history with the World Heavyweight Title. His reign of 201 days in 2011-12 was crucial to his current standing in the main roster.

#2. WWE SmackDown star Bobby Lashley needs no introduction

The All Mighty has moved from strength to strength this year. Keeping aside his dominant wins over Brock Lesnar, he has regularly been in title contention and even won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He is seen as a legit threat to Roman Reigns' Undisputed reign so fans can figure out the kind of momentum backing him.

Given his past, Lashley fighting in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament could result in the gold being on his waist. He can also start a long-term program with the star who beats him or costs him the title.

#1. Solo Sikoa's participation in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament will send shockwaves to the wrestling world

Will The Bloodline add another title to establish their supremacy? What was once a running gag on social media has become a thought-provoking question due to the kind of run The Enforcer is in.

Solo Sikoa has a stunning win/loss record on the main roster. He has been out over by stars such as Drew McIntyre, Matt Riddle, and so on. The Street Champion of the Island has also developed a reputation of being a tyrant, similar to Roman Reigns, by assisting the latter in numerous tricky situations.

Since the undisputed titleholder Roman Reigns cannot compete for the World Heavyweight Championship, he could allow Sikoa to compete in the tournament. ‘The Problem’ is likely to punch his ticket to Night Of Champions. This will keep the suspense for another world title in The Bloodline intact, apart from Solo's shift to RAW, away from his cousins.

Honorable mentions: AJ Styles and Edge

AJ Styles and Edge could also compete for the World Title. However, The Phenomenal One was teased for a program with Roman Reigns. He is likely to be The Tribal Chief’s opponent for Night Of Champions.

Regarding The Rated-R Superstar, a world title shot seems unlikely as the promotion is going to pool their effort and resources into a younger star. Edge has mostly played a supporting role to antagonists so he may continue to do so for another year.

