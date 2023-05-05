SmackDown star to win the World Heavyweight Championship? How WWE can surprise us this summer

A World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned at the Night of Champions PLE in Saudi Arabia on May 27. While the spotlight is on Seth Rollins, it must be noted that the premium live event next to the Jeddah extravaganza could create problems for the new champ. The 2023 Money in the Bank winner will likely go for the World Heavyweight Championship, given the problems surrounding a cash-in against The Bloodline's leader.

Drew McIntyre was one of the favorites to win the MITB briefcase this summer. It would have been a fitting victory in front of his hometown. However, WWE replaced the SmackDown star with Roman Reigns in its advertisements. This has given precedence to a self-proclaimed "Megastar" to become the next Mr. Money in the Bank and win the World Heavyweight Championship.

Now that McIntyre's role is unknown, LA Knight winning the Money in the Bank ladder match is a heavy possibility. The beloved heel's alleged victory is being looked upon favorably by fans as well as the WWE. Whether such a scenario does pan out, Knight is expected to cash in the briefcase soon and cut short the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion's title reign.

During Vince McMahon's creative reign, Money in the Bank cash-ins occurred within a few weeks after the event, if not on the same night. Triple H's handling of a potential World Champion will be interesting to watch. He previously stalled Austin Theory's cash-in attempts until booking on the losing side, but the loss has paid off with a new gimmick and the United States Championship.

Given the huge backing for LA Knight to win the Money in the Bank briefcase and capture the revamped World Heavyweight Championship, it is safe to bet that his potential successful cash-in could occur within a few months after July, if not at SummerSlam.

LA Knight is open to winning any title, including the new World Heavyweight Championship

The former Million Dollar Champion is undoubtedly this year's breakout star. After reverting back to his NXT persona, he arguably outshone Bray Wyatt with his smack-talking and antics in a feud that lasted till the Royal Rumble. He is now a highlight of both house shows and flagship shows, a stark contrast to how he missed television time as Max Dupri.

A fan question on KTAL NBC 6 asked Knight about his dream WWE match. The veteran responded by saying that any main roster championship victory will be his dream match because defeating notable stars such as Roman Reigns, Gunther, or Austin Theory is a feat in itself.

"Dream matches, you think about people from the past who aren’t doing it anymore. There are a couple of those. Everyone is talking about it again, the Undisputed WWE Universal champion, that makes me look at Roman Reigns. Even Gunther, with the Intercontinental championship, Austin Theory for the United States championship. Any one of those guys, who I could take a piece of gold off of, that would be my dream match." (H/T CagesideSeats)

LA Knight winning the Money in the Bank briefcase will pave the way for him to capture any of the aforementioned titles. Was the interview a teaser of what is to come this July? We will find out soon.

