Newest WWE SmackDown Superstar teases a feud with The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa

One of the newest additions to the WWE SmackDown roster seemingly teased a feud with Solo Sikoa. The star in question is none other than Grayson Waller.

This past Monday Night on RAW Talk, it was revealed that the self-proclaimed 21st Century Success Story was heading to the Blue Brand. Waller was beyond excited after being called up to the main roster.

Earlier today, the Australian-born star took to Twitter to share a series of pictures hinting at potential feuds he could have. He reminded fans of his past feuds with top SmackDown stars such as AJ Styles and LA Knight. The latest picture included the Enforcer of The Bloodline Solo Sikoa.

It is to be noted that both Waller and The Street Champion have competed against each other back in NXT. The two had a few tag team matches and a one-on-one match. While Sikoa managed to get the wins in the tag team matches, he came up a bit short in the one-on-one match.

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell praised Solo Sikoa's performance on WWE SmackDown

This past week on SmackDown, The Street Champion and Paul Heyman slightly teased The Bloodline parting ways with The Usos. During an episode of Smack Talk, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on the storyline.

Mantell mentioned that he was a tad bit disappointed that The Street Champion did not attack The Usos after they lost their tag team title rematch at the end of SmackDown. But he was happy to see the story developing.

"The end, The Usos vs. (Sami Zayn and KO), That was kind of disappointing because I thought Solo would play a bigger part. I really like the way they built up to that because you thought Solo might turn on The Usos. That's what I thought. That's what they led me to believe. But Matt Riddle cut him off, so nothing happened. But they keep adding to the story, and they're not getting away from it with The Bloodline, so I do like that," Dutch Mantell said.

Following The Enforcer's match against Seth Rollins on RAW, a WWE veteran claimed that there was a problem with Sikoa's selling of moves.

Who would you like to see Grayson Waller feud with first on the main roster? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes