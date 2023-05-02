"It's not crisp, it's not sharp" - Former WWE writer discusses The Bloodline member's "problem" on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE employee Vince Russo recently spoke about Solo Sikoa's match against Seth Rollins on the latest episode of RAW.

The Visionary and The Enforcer came face-to-face after the former interrupted Paul Heyman. Seth claimed that the red brand belonged to him now and Roman Reigns was lucky to be on SmackDown. He was almost ready to plant The Wiseman when Solo came out, and a match was made official for the night.

This week on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that Solo Sikoa's match against Rollins looked choreographed. He pointed to a spot where The Enforcer was just allowing Seth to land consecutive elbows on his neck. He felt that the match seemed completely rehearsed.

"I was watching that match a little tonight, and Sikoa just so obviously feeds and sells. There was this one spot where Rollins kept hitting him in the neck with his elbow and he just stayed like that. After Rollins nailed him, and then he was actually giving him. It's so freaking obvious. I don't know if these guys understand it is when you're standing there and waiting. They do a lot of standing and waiting. It's not crisp, it's not sharp. And that's the problem." [From 5:44 - 6:35]

The Bloodline will appear on SmackDown after the WWE Draft

A lot of speculation around the future of The Bloodline in WWE was laid to rest this week after Monday Night RAW.

During round two of the draft, WWE announced that The Usos were to be placed on the SmackDown roster. This pick has strengthened The Bloodline since Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman were already drafted to the blue brand last week.

After this week's match ended in an all-out brawl, The Bloodline will be looking to settle the scores when they meet Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Matt Riddle at Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico.

