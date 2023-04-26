Roman Reigns' WWE Universal Title reign might end at Night of Champions but not the way you think

Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, with much debate over whether his two belts are separate or unified. It is a complex situation made even more so after Triple H unveiled the new World Heavyweight Championship.

With three world title belts across RAW and SmackDown, fans are bound to get confused. This can be fixed with just one move from The Tribal Chief. His Universal Title reign is set to touch 1,000 days at Night of Champions, where the first World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned.

While his opponent in Saudi Arabia is unknown, Roman Reigns is almost guaranteed to retain his title. However, after the match, The Head of the Table can do something nobody would expect. He should retire the Universal Championship, thus ending his reign at precisely 1,000 days.

Reigns would remain WWE Champion and would only carry around the original belt. The logic behind this is The Tribal Chief stating that the Universal Title has peaked and he has achieved immortality. Nobody and nothing would be able to follow such a historic reign.

Furthermore, reaching the 1,000-day mark is like the final quest of a video game, after which there can't possibly be another level. It is also the perfect round number for the record books. While not the most ideal scenario, WWE can make it work under the circumstances.

Both titles would keep their respective lineages intact while the main event scene on RAW and SmackDown becomes much easier to understand. Also, losing the baggage of the record-breaking Universal Championship reign would add more jeopardy to Roman Reigns' title defenses and reduce the pressure of ensuring he wins all the time.

Who should ultimately win the WWE Championship from Roman Reigns?

The superstar who ultimately defeats The Tribal Chief will become an instant megastar, even if he might not win the Universal Championship. That's okay, as the main story should remain the downfall of Roman Reigns, and it can be achieved with just the WWE Title. Cody Rhodes needs to be the one to do it.

The American Nightmare has to finish his story, and it can only be achieved by dethroning Reigns for the WWE Championship. Rhodes shouldn't win the World Heavyweight Title on the other brand, as it would feel like a consolation prize following his defeat at WrestleMania 39.

Who will dethrone Roman Reigns? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

