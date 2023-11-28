Is Sasha Banks coming back to WWE? Exploring the possibility amid wave of returns

Sasha Banks is a former superstar with a somewhat controversial exit from WWE in 2022. However, significant changes within the company's leadership changed months after her exit. Still, it looks like she is content with her current position.

In May 2022, Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE due to creative differences with the company. Fans began to speculate if they would return or start to wrestle for a different company, and the latter happened. The former RAW Women's Champion now wrestles as Mercedes Moné in Japan, and it looks like that will continue for a while.

On a previous episode of Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions in 2021, the former Sasha Banks stated that his biggest dream was to wrestle in Japan, but it was WWE who called her first. With this in mind, she may want to prolong her stay in Japan as she still has more to accomplish there than in WWE. While it may not happen now, it doesn't mean it won't ever be a possibility.

Mercedes debuted in Japan at Wrestle Kingdom 17 earlier this year. She attacked Kairi and later had a match for the IWGP Women's Championship, where the former Sasha Banks won the title. However, she is currently out of action after sustaining an injury in May this year.

Does Sasha Banks have any bad blood with WWE?

Sasha Banks was one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions with Naomi before they left

As mentioned earlier, Sasha and Naomi left the Stamford-based promotion over creative differences with the company. Despite this, it looks like there is no bad blood between the company and the stars.

Earlier this year, before debuting in Japan, Mercedes released a series of tweets thanking WWE, Triple H, Vince McMahon, William Regal, her fans, the WWE Universe, and finally, Sasha Banks.

With this, it's most likely that she still ended her run with the company on good terms. Even if not, CM Punk's return showcased that anything could be resolved, especially now that Triple H calls most of the product's significant shots.

Where is Mercedes Moné heading for now?

One of the recent discussions among the wrestling community is Moné's possible AEW debut. As per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the Jacksonville-based promotion is simply waiting for The CEO to heal from her injuries before engaging in business with her.

It would be interesting to see if Mercedes will return to the Stamford-based promotion soon or becomes All Elite.