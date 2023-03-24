Is Shinsuke Nakamura still in WWE? Latest update on his status

Shinsuke Nakamura has been absent from WWE television for over four months now. The 43-year-old Japanese wrestler was a highlight of SmackDown, making his sudden disappearance from the squared circle a concerning matter. Fans believed that the time away was due to some plans in the East, but the real reason is something else.

The 2018 Royal Rumble winner grabbed the spotlight during his cross-promotional fight against The Great Muta at NJPW's New Year event. Nakamura defeated the soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer in a spectacular bout. Fans believed he would carry the momentum to SmackDown, but he hasn't been back since, except for a couple of house shows.

Shinsuke Nakamura hasn't been on the blue brand since losing to Santos Escobar in the first round of the SmackDown World Cup in November. Is he still signed with WWE? The answer is yes. Triple H reportedly has huge plans to re-introduce the former champion on the SmackDown show after WrestleMania 39. His stale run will be put to an end.

Supporting the previous report, a source told The Wrestling Blog that Shinsuke is indeed scheduled for a major push after 'Mania. It also stated that the creative team is debating whether to transfer him to WWE RAW.

It will be interesting to see how Triple H books Shinsuke following his rumored return next month. The babyface has redefined himself in Japan, but his WWE future still remains a question.

How could WWE book Shinsuke Nakamura after his return?

In the second half of 2022, Shinsuke Nakamura actively competed for the Intercontinental Championship. He fought Gunther multiple times in house shows as well as on SmackDown. However, their bouts never evolved into a heated feud, so WWE could take that brand new route post-WrestleMania. Nakamura's arsenal of kicks was a great counter to Gunther's flurry of chest-smashing chops.

The Artist may even be pitched for a World Title fight to become a Grand Slam Champion. Despite serving the promotion for over five years, he has never been considered a poster boy. Shinsuke can slowly gain WWE's trust by giving exemplary performances each week until he gets pitted against Roman Reigns or Cody Rhodes.

