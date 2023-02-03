Is The Rock's mother okay? Dwayne Johnson posts update following car accident

The Rock recently shared that her mother, Ata Johnson, was involved in a car crash. Fortunately, the post from the People's Champion suggests positive news regarding his mother.

According to The Rock's post about the recent car crash accident, his mother was doing okay and will continue to be evaluated. Dwayne also thanked those who helped during the event and assisted his family members.

"Thank you God 🙏🏾 she’s ok. Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night. She’ll survive and continue to get evaluated. This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver and attempted suicide. She’s a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real. Thank you LAPD & LAFD for being so caring & focused. Thanks for staying on phone and talking me thru it all. I got one parent left, so if you still got your mom and dad make sure you hug ‘em hard, cos you never know when you’ll get that 3am call we never want to get. ❤️"

The Rock's mother went through a lot of hardships aside from the unfortunate car crash

As mentioned in the Hollywood actor's caption regarding the accident, his mother is a tough warrior. In a previous Instagram post, The Rock detailed how they have struggled in the past.

The post showed Ata Johnson crying while inside a plane. The Rock detailed how his mother was emotional because of happiness, as they used to worry about their day-to-day life and their financial struggles.

"This is the woman who when I was 14yrs old we were evicted out of our apartment in Hawaii 'cause we couldn't afford the $180 per week rent. At this moment Im shaking my head and smiling quietly (as my mom blows her nose;) 'cause she just told me she's happy. And y'all know when our parents tell us they're happy, its so satisfying for us, 'cause it means we've done a good job for them as their kids."

Check out the full caption and post below:

Ata Johnson is obviously an important figure in Dwayne Johnson's life. The former has not only portrayed the role of a mother, but also his inspiration and number one supporter.

The Sportskeeda community sends its love to Ata Johnson and prays for her speedy recovery.

