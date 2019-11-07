Is this a clue that WWE is planning a major NXT betrayal angle heading into Survivor Series?

Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn looked different over the weekend

With so much going on across RAW and SmackDown over the weekend, you'd be forgiven for missing the odd minor detail - but it looks as though WWE may be teasing two major surprises in the Survivor Series war between RAW, SmackDown and NXT.

On last week's SmackDown, Sami Zayn would get himself on the wrong side of Keith Lee and Matt Riddle following an altercation that would see the former NXT Champion say he'd "left his NXT shirt" in the car while wearing a plain black t-shirt. Nothing untoward there, right?

Well, on Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins would turn up to "address his future" before being confronted by Triple H and, subsequently, Undisputed ERA. But what was Rollins wearing? A plain black t-shirt.

Now, you may think too much is being read into this, but when's the last time we saw WWE Superstars wearing clothing that wasn't their own merchandise? It happens, but not that often. Maybe it's a huge coincidence that Rollins and Zayn were both "unbranded" in the midst of RAW and SmackDown's respective invasions, or maybe it's a sign that they may very well be ready to switch allegiances to the black and gold brand.

Will Rollins and Zayn rejoin the brand on which they both had immense success? Only time will tell...

Survivor Series

Meanwhile, this year's Survivor Series is shaping up to be monumental. Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Championship against Rey Mysterio, meanwhile two inter-brand matches have already been confirmed, with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch taking on SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler in Triple Threat action, while all three pairs of Tag Team Champions - The War Raiders, The Revival and Undisputed ERA - will clash, too.

