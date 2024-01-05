Is Triple H pushing 37-year-old WWE SmackDown star? Analyzing the possibility

Triple H has continuously improved each aspect of the WWE roster, whether it is SmackDown or RAW. The effects can be seen in the performances of the wrestlers he has brought back and the NXT stars making a name for themselves in the main roster. Interestingly, his latest project could be a member of the LWO.

The WWE SmackDown in question is Joaquin Wilde, who has recently been making headlines for his impressive moves on NXT New Year's Evil. During LWO's match on Tuesday, the 37-year-old launched himself from the middle rope to connect against the No Quarter Catch Crew. The moment was highlight reel worthy and garnered attention even from mainstream media. However, this was not the only time Triple H has put the spotlight on him.

For the past few weeks, Wilde has been given more spots during matches and promos to allow him to shine. His first televised singles match on the main roster came under The Game's stewardship.

Despite the recent spotlight on Joaquin, it may not be for a singles push. While he has certainly showcased his skills in recent weeks, The King of Kings may simply aim to build more credibility for the other members of the LWO. It won't be surprising if Cruz Del Toro is showcased in the same vein in the coming weeks.

What was Triple H's reaction to Joaquin Wilde's insane spot on WWE NXT?

The scene of Joaquin's viral stunt on NXT

Joaquin's move garnered positive feedback not only from fans but also from professionals, one of them being The King of Kings himself!

Triple H took to X and expressed his opinion on the jump. He called Joaquin "incredible," which was definitely a big compliment coming from the Hall of Famer. Due to the public endorsement from The King of Kings, fans believe a good push is en route for the Latino World Order member.

"Wow. @joaquinwilde_ is incredible. #NewYearsEvil"

What has Joaquin Wilde been doing on WWE SmackDown?

The 37-year-old has had his hands full recently on WWE SmackDown. He has been helping Carlito and Cruz Del Toro against Santos Escobar, a former member of LWO who went on to betray the group. However, the Latino World Order may have bigger problems at hand after Santos recruited Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza.

It would be interesting to follow Joaquin Wilde's trajectory on WWE SmackDown over the course of the coming months.