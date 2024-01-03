WWE Universe is convinced 37-year-old star will get a push after Triple H's public endorsement of him

Triple H has been giving some underutilized stars a chance in the WWE ring since becoming the Chief Content Officer. He recently praised a 37-year-old superstar, giving fans hope that he's in line for a push.

Triple H made some massive decisions in 2023 to entertain the WWE Universe. Fans have seen Randy Orton return from injury, and CM Punk made his way back into the promotion to end 2023. The Game could now give some underutilized stars a good push going forward. His recent public endorsement of Joaquin Wilde has many fans believing that the LWO member will get a good push.

Wilde worked with Cruz Del Toro and Carlito on Tuesday night's NXT in a match against No Quarter Catch Crew. The three men did well to defeat the heels after a good contest.

During the match, Joaquin Wilde left fans in awe as he jumped outside the ring onto his opponents. The height that he got and the time he stayed in the air had many comparing him to the likes of the legendary Rey Mysterio.

Triple H took to Twitter to praise Wilde's incredible athleticism. His words now have fans hoping that the Head of Creative will give the LWO member a well-deserved push.

Here's how fans reacted to The Game's comment:

Wilde was one of the founding members of Legado del Fantasma alongside Santos Escobar. He later joined LWO with the rest of the crew and did not part after Escobar turned heel against Rey Mysterio and the faction.

Surprisingly, he hasn't won a single title during his time in WWE. Things could change in the new year, and he could win the tag team titles alongside Cruz Del Toro soon.

Triple H recently brought back a legend for WWE RAW: Day 1

Triple H dropped a massive hint regarding a former WWE Champion's return at RAW: Day 1. Fans saw Jinder Mahal come out first before The Rock interrupted him to send fans into a frenzy.

The Great One dropped hints regarding a potential blockbuster match against Roman Reigns down the line. Australia wants to see The Rock compete on its soil at Elimination Chamber, and Triple H could make that happen.

It would be great to see a match between the two megastars to determine who's the real head of the table. Defeating The Rock at Elimination Chamber would allow Reigns to come across as an even stronger star than he already is.

Do you think Joaquin Wilde should get a singles push in WWE soon? Sound off in the comments section below.