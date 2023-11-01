Is Vince McMahon back in WWE creative? Analyzing potential hint

Vince McMahon is a name that often remains the foremost topic of discussion in the pro wrestling world. Despite being away from the WWE's creative regime, there has always been speculation about McMahon furtively pulling the strings.

The company recently announced that it will be holding a kick-off show at Crown Jewel this year. This is something that was quite common in the Stamford-based promotion during McMahon's era.

WWE used to hold pre-show matches ahead of premium live events. However, with the transition in the creative regime, the kick-off shows came to a halt last year.

With the promotion bringing it back after a long time, it could be a potential hint that the Executive Chairman of TKO is back in the driver's seat in WWE yet again. Apart from this, Vince McMahon was recently spotted in Saudi Arabia.

It was reported that he went there to attend a boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou. However, with it happening just a few days before Crown Jewel in Riyadh, it leaves a major inkling.

It could be a potential hint that Mr. McMahon is yet again at the helm of WWE's creative regime. Though there are no reports, it is speculated that he will be backstage in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for WWE's upcoming PLE.

Possibility of Vince McMahon back in WWE Creative

Vince McMahon has often been the epicenter of controversies, the most recent being the hush money allegations. Despite all these, he has always managed to find his way back into WWE's creative regime.

With the recent developments, there has been a question among fans about whether he actually regained his position as creative head. However, it might not be the case, as the possibility of it happening is quite low.

Sports Illustrated recently reported that Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel has handed Triple H full control of WWE's creative department. Hunter will solely look after the storylines and bookings in the company.

According to the report, Vince McMahon will remain in his position as the Executive Chairman of WWE and TKO and will not have any intervention in WWE's creative department.

Moreover, the 78-year-old recently underwent surgery, after which he has been showing signs of vulnerability. McMahon was spotted walking with his cane recently in a public appearance.

As a result, he will seemingly avoid taking on much responsibility at this tender stage. Therefore, Vince McMahon's return to WWE Creative is quite unlikely and far-fetched.

