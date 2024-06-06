A lot could be said about Vince McMahon, but no one can take away his contributions to pro wrestling. He was the one who pushed for promotions to move outside particular regions so the product was available to a larger audience. 'The Big Man' was associated with WWE since its inception until he resigned and exited from TKO' Group Holdings' Board of Directors in January this year.

After WWE merged with UFC to form TKO under Endeavor in 2023, McMahon briefly served as the Executive Chairman. However, when he was accused of s**ual assault and trafficking by former WWE employee Janel Grant in a lawsuit, TKO distanced itself from him and he had to hand in his resignation.

Now, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci has revealed that 'The Big Man' is not allowed inside WWE's new Headquarters any longer. However, it was not specified whether there was a proper ban in place or whether this was just a temporary arrangement.

Trending

Expand Tweet

In a recent episode of The Insiders with Conrad Thomson, Carlucci revealed how it was McMahon's dream to have the corporate office and the production studio under one roof. However now that the dream is a reality, The Big Man is not allowed inside anymore.

"He [Vince McMahon] can't even walk in the building. That's crazy that you drive by that building [and] you got that big championship belt. He always wanted us from day one because we were in two different buildings. We had the corporate office on exit nine, and then we were right down the street from the corporate office. Our big production studio. He always wanted us under one roof. That was his dream—to have us under one roof. The dream came, and he's not even a part of it anymore," said Carlucci.

WWE Chief of Content Triple H has not commented about the lawsuit and chooses to focus on the positive within WWE.

Top superstar gave his opinion about Vince McMahon's regime towards the end

It is well-known that when Vince McMahon was running the show, he wielded complete creative control. Every detail had to be approved by him, and to add to that, he was also infamous for making several last-minute changes.

Multi-time WWE champion Randy Orton, speaking on Adam's Apple discussed the creative issues the roster faced during the end of Vince McMahon's regime. According to Orton, superstars would often have no idea what they were doing even two or three hours before the show and there would inevitably be last-minute changes every week.

You can check out Orton's comments in the video below:

On the other hand, the current creative team with Triple H in the driving seat is thinking months in advance, allowing everyone to adjust to the creative direction, and make necessary changes with ample time in hand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback