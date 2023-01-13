Is Vince McMahon selling WWE to AEW's Tony Khan?

The news of Vince McMahon selling WWE has taken the wrestling world by storm this new year. Major companies such as Netflix, Amazon, and Disney are reportedly eyeing bidding wars. In the latest developments, AEW has been added to the list of potential buyers.

According to Barron’s, a sister publication of the Wall Street Journal, All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan is interested in merging his promotion with WWE. The billionaire son of Shahid Khan is the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL and Fulham FC in the Premier League and is keen to add another asset.

Monitoring the potential sale, a source told Barron’s that the Khans are “in the pool of potential buyers." They will probably look for a financial partner to facilitate the funding. Tony Khan hasn’t commented on the report yet, but he is following the reports of Vince McMahon selling WWE “very closely.”

Established in 2019, AEW has collided with WWE multiple times. Khan even gave the green light to unsubtle jibes at their rival after which a cold war originated between the two promotions. Vince McMahon selling WWE is a chance for Tony Khan to make AEW the undisputed greatest wrestling promotion in the world. His ownership of Ring of Honor will add to the pool of talent.

Eric Bischoff believes Vince McMahon should personally invest during the potential sale of WWE to AEW

Eric Bischoff believes both Tony Khan and Vince McMahon should invest accordingly to showcase their commitment to a brighter wrestling future. Speaking on his podcast, the former Vice President of WCW gave his opinion on a potential AEW takeover.

“Vince would probably have to put up half a billion (or) a billion dollars of his own money because they [the Khan family] want to see that, okay, if you're going to lead this charge and we're going to jump on your team here to do this and make this acquisition, we want to know that you have skin in the game too.”

Bischoff continued on the topic:

“We are not just buying your name and your reputation, they want to know that you're in it to win it, and the same would be true with the Khan family."

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) is rumored to be the new owner of the wrestling entertainment giant. However, the reports were debunked by popular journalist Ariel Helwani. The company is still “exploring all options."

