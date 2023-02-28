Certain moments from indie promotions often break the internet for their sheer level of brutality, surpassing that of WWE. The Stamford-based company has a mild form of extremism due to its PG rating, meaning that hardcore wrestling lovers have to satiate their hunger somewhere else. They were in for a treat tonight after a death-defying stunt caught them unawares.

Twitter went berzerk after an incident involving world champion Molly Spartan and Rhio at ICW The 11th Annual Square Go! went viral. In a horrific spot, Molly put Rhio on top of the first-floor balcony and pushed her, causing her to crash down head-first onto the edge of the ring. The bump looked nasty and the audience feared that the challenger may have been grievously injured.

Rhio did the unthinkable by not only surviving the fall but also dethroning long-time standing champion Molly Spartan. The UK-based independent wrestler received a huge ovation for her performance. Social media is still reeling from the spectacle both competitors put up on the show.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Holy F*CKING SH*T talk about commitment to the GAME! Holy F*CKING SH*T talk about commitment to the GAME!https://t.co/1wrdbFt110

Based in Glasgow, Scotland, Insane Championship Wrestling is infamous for its brutal gimmick matches and equally brutal spots. Drew McIntyre is a part of the promotion's Hall of Fame. Other WWE Superstars such as Piper Niven and Kay Lee Ray were also a part of ICW at the start of their wrestling journey.

Fans interested in watching ICW live action can do so via FiteTV. Previously, the Glasgow-based promotion was associated with the WWE Network, which featured multiple indie shows. The contract expired in January this year.

How did Twitter react to the Molly Spartan-Rhio incident from ICW? Even WWE fans were left stunned

Fans were conflicted in their opinions about the stunt Rhio pulled off. Some believed promotions shouldn't put their superstars at such risk. They were infuriated that medics didn't bother to check on her. Meanwhile, other fans acknowledged the execution of the spot.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:-

BlackLiq @BlackLiq @PuroresuFlow It’s wild how the first thing people think about when they see something like this is “how much did they get paid.” These people don’t get in the ring because they get paid. @PuroresuFlow It’s wild how the first thing people think about when they see something like this is “how much did they get paid.” These people don’t get in the ring because they get paid.

Nick The Frick @jelacijaxun @PuroresuFlow I swear to glob, my commitment to studying this bump just gave me anxiety @PuroresuFlow I swear to glob, my commitment to studying this bump just gave me anxiety

Almighty ✨ @DontLikeNobodyy @PuroresuFlow I hate the negative comments. You people are no experts in what is safe and what isn’t. @PuroresuFlow I hate the negative comments. You people are no experts in what is safe and what isn’t.

Mike @WhatsDev



I don't think anyone should encourage this.



This is not what wrestling is suppose to be. @PuroresuFlow This could've been worse.I don't think anyone should encourage this.This is not what wrestling is suppose to be. @PuroresuFlow This could've been worse.I don't think anyone should encourage this.This is not what wrestling is suppose to be.

Zero @ZeroLifex00 @PuroresuFlow Learning that nobody was hurt here made me feel a lot better but that was scary. @PuroresuFlow Learning that nobody was hurt here made me feel a lot better but that was scary.

Anthony Fortunaso @Fortunax22 @PuroresuFlow How the hell does no one go to check on her???? @PuroresuFlow How the hell does no one go to check on her????

The current ICW Women's World Champion confirmed that she was fine. She took to Twitter to post a picture of herself along with the gold, terming the title match as "one of the best nights" of her career. Rhio also stressed that she would go to extreme lengths to keep her reign intact.

ICW Fight Club is the promotion's next event, scheduled for March 5. The show will emanate from The Asylum, which is located at 85 Lister St, Glasgow G4 0PT, UK. You can find more details here.

