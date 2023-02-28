Certain moments from indie promotions often break the internet for their sheer level of brutality, surpassing that of WWE. The Stamford-based company has a mild form of extremism due to its PG rating, meaning that hardcore wrestling lovers have to satiate their hunger somewhere else. They were in for a treat tonight after a death-defying stunt caught them unawares.
Twitter went berzerk after an incident involving world champion Molly Spartan and Rhio at ICW The 11th Annual Square Go! went viral. In a horrific spot, Molly put Rhio on top of the first-floor balcony and pushed her, causing her to crash down head-first onto the edge of the ring. The bump looked nasty and the audience feared that the challenger may have been grievously injured.
Rhio did the unthinkable by not only surviving the fall but also dethroning long-time standing champion Molly Spartan. The UK-based independent wrestler received a huge ovation for her performance. Social media is still reeling from the spectacle both competitors put up on the show.
Based in Glasgow, Scotland, Insane Championship Wrestling is infamous for its brutal gimmick matches and equally brutal spots. Drew McIntyre is a part of the promotion's Hall of Fame. Other WWE Superstars such as Piper Niven and Kay Lee Ray were also a part of ICW at the start of their wrestling journey.
Fans interested in watching ICW live action can do so via FiteTV. Previously, the Glasgow-based promotion was associated with the WWE Network, which featured multiple indie shows. The contract expired in January this year.
How did Twitter react to the Molly Spartan-Rhio incident from ICW? Even WWE fans were left stunned
Fans were conflicted in their opinions about the stunt Rhio pulled off. Some believed promotions shouldn't put their superstars at such risk. They were infuriated that medics didn't bother to check on her. Meanwhile, other fans acknowledged the execution of the spot.
Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:-
The current ICW Women's World Champion confirmed that she was fine. She took to Twitter to post a picture of herself along with the gold, terming the title match as "one of the best nights" of her career. Rhio also stressed that she would go to extreme lengths to keep her reign intact.
ICW Fight Club is the promotion's next event, scheduled for March 5. The show will emanate from The Asylum, which is located at 85 Lister St, Glasgow G4 0PT, UK. You can find more details here.
Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here