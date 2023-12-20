Is WWE already preparing for the end of The Judgment Day's title reign? Analyzing the potential

The Judgment Day is one of the most polarizing factions on Monday Night RAW. While Rhea Ripley holds the Women's World Championship, Finn Balor and Damian Priest have the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

However, it looks like WWE has furtively given a major hint about the potential direction for the tag titles in the near future. This week on RAW, Priest and Balor defeated The Creed Brothers to retain their titles in a spectacular bout. But, the match ended in a bewildering fashion, with Julius Creed getting pinned by Finn Balor despite his shoulders being up before the referee's third count.

This could be part of long-term storytelling, as WWE might be preparing for the end of The Judgment Day's title reign at the hands of The Creed Brothers.

The possibility of it happening is quite good, as the new duo might get another shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles after the controversial finish. WWE is seemingly preparing them for that crowning moment, which could take place at The Showcase of the Immortals next year.

Besides, there has been quite a bit of tension within The Judgment Day as of late, which could be a huge factor. Therefore, the Stamford-based promotion might have already penciled in plans to end Damian Priest and Finn Balor's title reign, possibly at the hands of The Creed Brothers.

Will The Judgment Day see the exit of a top star?

Over the past, there has been quite a bit of tension within The Judgment Day. Things have not been going smoothly between Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, as there have been cold clashes between the two as of late.

The conflict revolves around the question of who's the leader of the group. While Ripley is implicitly pulling the strings of the faction, Priest has seemingly not been in favor of it. Besides, The Eradicator has held him back on several occasions.

There have been instances when Rhea Ripley did not let Damian Priest cash in his Money in the Bank contract. She has been dictating orders, which exasperated Priest. Therefore, it could possibly lead to major things in the near future.

Due to all these factors, Damian Priest might reach his boiling point and possibly leave the heel faction at some point. While it might not culminate at this point, the prospect of it happening is quite good. Fans might see cracks in The Judgment Day sooner rather than later.