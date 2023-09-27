Is WWE building up the Goldberg of this era? Analyzing recent actions of future top star

Goldberg is one of the most dominant WWE legends in history. During his WCW tenure, he had an undefeated streak of 170 wins and was a multi-time champion. While The Icon is no longer a full-time performer, it looks like the Stamford-based promotion is already preparing Bron Breakker to follow in the Hall of Famer's path.

Bron Breakker is one of the top stars of NXT produced in the modern era. He has had a memorable run with the brand's championship, engaged in memorable feuds, and has undergone a successful heel turn. Many fans are waiting for his arrival on WWE's main roster, and it looks like the company is preparing his run to be similar to that of Goldberg.

Both men are dominant inside the ring and have similar physiques. However, the 25-year-old seemingly has an edgier character than the Hall of Famer. The Stamford-based promotion also considers Breakker's Spear one of the best in the business. The current star has faced several big opponents since signing in 2020, like Gunther, Von Wagner, and most recently, Odyssey Jones at Superstar Spectacle in India.

Goldberg last performed at the Elimination Chamber premium live event in February last year in a losing effort against Roman Reigns. There were reports that his contract ended last year and was not renewed by WWE.

Does Goldberg acknowledge the comparisons with Bron Breakker?

Bron is no stranger to main roster stars

Many fans have pointed out the similarity between The Icon and Breakker due to their finishers and dominant characters. As it turns out, so does the 56-year-old wrestler.

The former WCW star acknowledged the comparisons between him and Breakker, suggesting they were identical. Goldberg also praised the NXT star's athleticism and knowledge.

"Well, he’s me, basically. He’s spearing dudes, and they wanted him to Jackhammer people. He’s the son of one of my best friends, and I love this kid. He went up, and he tried to play for Baltimore, I think he was a free agent for the Ravens. The kid is unbelievably athletic, but he’s one of the smartest kids, man. He’s knowledgeable in the business because he grew up with it."

Is Bron Breakker the son of a WWE legend?

Despite the comparisons between Bron and the former Universal Champion, it should be noted that they are not related. Breakker is the son of wrestling legend Rick Steiner and the nephew of Scott Steiner. The duo was known as the Steiner Brothers and wrestled in WCW, WWF, NJPW, and TNA. They were inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

It would be interesting to see what's next for the up-and-coming star in WWE.

