Is WWE giant Omos' fiance as tall as him? Comparing height amid marriage reveal

Omos' height is just one of the characteristics that makes him stand out among the other WWE Superstars. A lot of people have a wide gap with the stature of The Nigerian Giant, and his fiance is just one of those. Still, her height could not be considered short.

On a recent appearance with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, Omos revealed that he is set to marry his longtime partner Cheyenne Quailey. The couple have been dating since 2012, way before The Nigerian Giant was signed with WWE.

Little is known about the WWE star's fiance. They seemingly prefer to keep their relationship private, especially after he made it to WWE. Based on their posts together, Cheyenne is not as tall as Omos. The former is still quite tall and based on their photos, her height might be estimated at around 5'9 to 6'1. Although considered tall for some, it's incomparable to the RAW star's height of 7'3".

Cheyenne is reportedly from Queens, New York. She studied at the University of South Florida in 2010, graduating three years later. Although not a wrestler, she is a successful professional as a medical doctor.

Omos credits his fiance for supporting him throughout his career

The 7 foot 3 inch giant regularly showcases how he could use his height during his appearances on WWE RAW. Although he is one of the most dominant stars today, his soon-to-be-wife has played a huge role in his success.

While on Ryan Satin's Out of Character podcast, Omos shared that he still didn't have a driver's license when he found out about his WWE tryout date. Fortunately, he didn't miss the tryouts at the Performance Center since his fiance drove him there early in the morning.

"At this point in time, I don't have the license because I don't have my paperwork yet," revealed Omos. "So, my fiancé had to drive me at 6 AM in the morning from Tampa to Orlando to the Performance Center for my tryout. Yeah. It was just me. They just brought me one day for a tryout."

From what it looks like, the RAW star will have a pretty eventful year. Not only will he be occupied with wedding planning and the actual ceremony, but he will also have to prepare for a blockbuster match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania in April.

