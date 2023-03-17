Who is WWE star Omos engaged to? All we know about The Nigerian Giant's fiancé

WWE RAW Superstar Omos is at a high point in his life. He has hiked a long way from making rare appearances on RAW to becoming a WrestleMania attraction. Another bit of good news was reported recently; this time, it was about the superstar’s personal life.

The Nigerian Giant is set to take his relationship to the next level. During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the RAW Superstar revealed that he would be getting married to his fiance later this year. The couple has been going strong for over a decade.

Omos is engaged to his college sweetheart Cheyenne Quailey. They have been dating since 2012, as per The Nigerian Giant’s Facebook handle. The real-life Jordan Omogbehin rarely talks about his private matters since becoming a WWE star, although whenever he does, he showers his fiance with love and respect.

Cheyenne allegedly hails from Queens, New York. She started studying at the University of South Florida in 2010 and graduated three years later. She is a medical doctor, as confirmed by her fiance.

Omos and Cheyenne Quailey have been supportive of each other. During an interview, The Nigerian Giant revealed that he didn’t have a driver's license several years ago and was running late for his WWE tryout. Quailey helped him reach his destination early in the morning. Who knows what would have happened if the current RAW star missed the date?

Omos is set to fight Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 39

Debuting in 2020, Jordan Omogbehin took the wrestling world by storm with his sheer size and strength. Due to his immense size, the 28-year-old star initially played the role of an enforcer and bodyguard in WWE. He later became a solo act and feuded with Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman. The 400-pounder is now set to fight Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39.

The Nigerian Giant got the upper hand over The Beast Incarnate on this week’s episode of RAW, as he manhandled the former world champion. It remains to be seen if he can actually defeat Lesnar on The Show of Shows. WrestleMania 39 could be a defining night for Omos' career.

