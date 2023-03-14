Is WWE Hell in a Cell 2023 canceled? Disclosing the truth after WrestleMania 39 match confirmed

The latest addition to the WrestleMania 39 match card could turn out to be bad news for WWE Hell in a Cell 2023. Tonight on RAW, Edge and Finn Balor agreed to fight inside the Hell in a Cell structure at the Show of Shows. The gimmick match was specifically used for the namesake event, thus adding a question mark to the premium event’s future.

Hell in a Cell Match holds a special place in the hearts of wrestling fans. It has had many memorable events since its incorporation in 1995. From Kane’s debut to Mankind’s fall from the top of the cage, the list is endless. The interest generated by the match inspired WWE to make it a full-blown pay-per-view in 2009.

Is the WWE Hell in a Cell 2023 Premium Live Event canceled? It does seem like it. The June extravaganza hasn’t been confirmed by the company even though they are miles ahead with their premium event plans, even introducing the King and Queen of the Ring for the end of May. GiveMeSport also reported in October that the WWE Hell in a Cell 2023 show has been scrapped.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral In what is easily one of the biggest (and most necessary) moves under his tenure, WrestleVotes reports that Triple H has done away with the annual WWE Hell in a Cell PPV shows.



The plan is for the match concept to only be used to end feuds, as it should be.



The plan is for the match concept to only be used to end feuds, as it should be.

NXT In Your House is the only rumored event scheduled for that month. The main roster, meanwhile, will be prepping for Money in the Bank, which will be held in London in July. Edge and Balor’s bout at 'Mania seemingly highlights the end of their rivalry as well as the end of Hell in a Cell premium events.

A potential reason why WWE Hell in a Cell 2023 has been canceled

During the Survivor Series WarGames post-conference, Triple H addressed the fan demand for Hell in a Cell gimmick matches being a stage to end heated rivalries rather than being an event itself. As per the latest WrestleMania booking, it seems like The Game paid heed to what the fans want.

“I think there's a lot of feeling that Hell in a Cell is one of those things that is a giant blowoff. If you're calling somebody out at the end of something, you can challenge them to Hell in a Cell.

So I hear this speculation among fans a lot about Hell in a Cell, Money in the Bank, Elimination Chamber. Maybe those things should all go away. Some of that I hear."

Cody Rhodes is the King of the South.



2022 Match of the Year vs. Seth Rollins | WWE Hell in a Cell.



2022 Match of the Year vs. Seth Rollins | WWE Hell in a Cell.

- Pro Wrestling Illustrated

Hell in a Cell was a success last year, with a record capacity crowd of 12,834. The premium live event was a display of epic performances and brutal spots, including Cody Rhodes’ unbelievable resilience despite carrying a shoulder injury.

