Is WWE planning a blockbuster match for CM Punk at Royal Rumble 2024? Analyzing the chances

After making an earth-shattering return at Survivor Series, CM Punk is all set to make his first appearance on RAW in almost a decade. WWE recently announced that The Best in the World and Randy Orton will both appear on the upcoming edition of the red show in Nashville, Tennessee, following their returns on November 25.

On the upcoming episode of RAW, the company might initiate Punk's first feud since his comeback, and it could be against none other than Seth Rollins. The Visionary was visibly frustrated after The Second City Saint's arrival at Survivor Series 2023. Hence, many believe it could lead to a high-profile rivalry between the two stars.

According to recent reports, Seth Rollins' strange reaction to Punk's comeback was part of a storyline. This could mean the company might be planning a rivalry between The Second City Saint and Rollins.

The upcoming edition of the red show could see a confrontation between Punk and Rollins, eventually leading to a match for the World Heavyweight Championship.

With the company seemingly planting seeds for their showdown, a bout at Royal Rumble 2024 could be a realistic possibility. However, it is important to note that according to reports, a match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins is scheduled to take place at WrestleMania 40.

Despite this, the current development makes it challenging for the company to stretch the rivalry until The Show of Shows if they don't lock horns at Royal Rumble.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold on the upcoming edition of the Monday Night program.

Details of CM Punk's WWE contract reportedly revealed

Now that CM Punk is officially back in WWE, some details about his contract with the Stamford-based Promotion have emerged.

According to a report from PWInsider, The Best in the World has inked a multi-year contract with the company. Additionally, the report indicates that the first communication between WWE and Punk occurred over the last week.

Punk's arrival has brought a fresh wave of excitement among fans worldwide. Viewers must wait and see what's next for The Second City Saint.

