CM Punk and Randy Orton WWE RAW returns announced

WWE has announced that CM Punk and Randy Orton will return to RAW for the fallout from Survivor Series.

Saturday's Survivor Series PLE was headlined by The Viper helping Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn defeat Drew McIntyre and The Judgment Day in WarGames. After the match, The Best In The World made his anticipated return to the company by coming out to the stage and celebrating with fans.

Punk and Orton are both now official for Monday's post-Survivor Series edition of RAW from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. WWE made the announcement on X this afternoon.

"BREAKING NEWS: The returning @CMPunk and @RandyOrton will both be on #WWERaw tomorrow night live from @BrdgstoneArena in NASHVILLE!," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

RAW is also scheduled to feature Ivar vs. Bronson Reed, Women's Tag Team Champions Piper Niven and Chelsea Green defending against Nataya and Tegan Nox, plus a six-team Turmoil match to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day.

CM Punk and Randy Orton to make first WWE RAW appearances in years

Now that CM Punk and Randy Orton have returned at Survivor Series, there are several rumored storylines and potential feuds that the two may be involved in.

The former AEW World Champion has not appeared on World Wrestling Entertainment's flagship TV show since the episode that aired on January 20th, 2014. The 45-year-old is rumored to feud with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, among others.

The master of the RKO last appeared on the red brand TV show on the May 9th, 2022 episode. Upcoming creative plans for the 43-year-old are up in the air, but it seems likely that he will work with Cody Rhodes in some capacity.

What are your predictions for CM Punk and Randy Orton on RAW? Which Superstar will earn a title shot first? Sound off in the comments below!

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here