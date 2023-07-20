Is WWE planning to put together a female version of The Bloodline? Analyzing the possibilities

The Bloodline Saga is currently one of the most interesting storylines on WWE television. The Samoan faction had produced some top-notch matches, including the Bloodline Civil War match at Money in the Bank 2023. However, despite the success of the faction, WWE is currently not planning to create a female version of the Bloodline.

Speculations arose due to a photo that surfaced on the internet featuring Naomi (aka Trinity Fatu), former WWE Superstar Nia Jax, and Tamina. For those unaware, Nia Jax and Tamina both belong to the Samoan family. However, Trinity is the wife of Jimmy Uso, making her a member of this legendary family.

The likely reason behind not having a female version of the Samoan faction is that Trinity Fatu is currently signed to Impact Wrestling, where she is the current Impact Knockouts World Champion. Additionally, Nia Jax was released from the company back in November 2021, leaving only Tamina as the current WWE female talent from the Samoan family.

Despite this, there is a possibility that the company could re-hire Nia Jax and align her with Tamina. Such a Samoan tag team could create havoc in the women's division.

WWE future plans for the Bloodline

As of now, the company is likely to schedule a match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023.

For those unaware, Jey Uso had issued a challenge to The Tribal Chief after a brutal beatdown from Reigns and Solo Sikoa, resulting in Jimmy Uso being sent to the hospital. However, the response from the Undisputed Champion is still pending.

Roman Reigns will return on the upcoming episode of SmackDown for the SummerSlam Rules of Engagement. The segment is likely to set the terms and conditions for the potential showdown between Reigns and Jey Uso at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

The SummerSlam Rules of Engagement is set to feature Roman Reigns & Jey Uso

While the match between Reigns and Jey Uso hasn't been officially confirmed for SummerSlam, it is highly anticipated to be announced soon.

Many fans have speculated that Solo Sikoa could be the next one to betray Reigns due to the tensions seen between them regarding the position of the Tribal Chief. This could make SummerSlam 2023 an intriguing setting for a potential betrayal storyline.

The company had also announced that Jimmy Uso is out with injury “for the foreseeable future." It makes the Main event Jey Uso all alone against the Tribal Chief ahead of their pivotal clash.

It will be interesting to see whether he could overcome the odds against the Tribal Chief or not.