Is WWE planning to start its build for The Rock's return on Raw 30th Anniversary?

The anticipation around The Rock's WWE return continues to build. The Great One last appeared on the 20th Anniversary episode of WWE SmackDown on October 4, 2019. This marked his first WWE appearance since April 2016 and his first SmackDown appearance since October 2014.

WWE dropped a major teaser for The Rock's televised comeback on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. The Usos said that every generation of The Bloodline will be at the RAW 30th-anniversary show next week to acknowledge Roman Reigns.

In storyline, Rock is the only member of the Anoa'i family who, so far, hasn't acknowledged The Tribal Chief. The one-time Royal Rumble winner could very well return to ruin his cousin's moment next Monday in Philadelphia.

Ironically, the last time the two shared the ring was in Philly. Fans who watched the 2015 Royal Rumble might recall The Great One rushing to the aid of his cousin during the final moments of the men's Royal Rumble match.

Rock saved a bloody and battered Reigns from a beat down at the hands of Kane and The Big Show. The multi-time WWE Champion made quick work of the former RAW Tag Team Champions, allowing The Head of the Table to win the rumble.

The Rock's WWE return was seemingly confirmed

WWE dropped the latest poster for the upcoming Royal Rumble event earlier this month. The new poster features superstars such as Cody Rhodes and Charlotte Flair. Perhaps the most interesting part of the poster is the abundance of lightning strikes.

For those wondering, lightning strikes have long been synonymous with The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment. The Rock used to drop major electricity references in his promos during the Attitude Era.

The 50-year-old is heavily rumored to win the men's Royal Rumble match and go on to main event WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns. It remains to be seen if The Rock will make his much-anticipated comeback on the 30th anniversary of RAW next Monday.

Do you think The Great One will dethrone Roman Reigns as the undisputed world champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

