Is WWE preparing for the return of a former champion after 1501 days at King and Queen of the Ring?

WWE's upcoming Premium Live Event is the King and Queen of the Ring, and the company is leaving no stone unturned to make it a spectacular event. It appears that the Stamford-based promotion is also furtively preparing for the return of a former champion after four years at the upcoming spectacle.

The name in question is Erick Rowan. The speculations came in the wake of a recent report that states that Rowan was spotted at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The 42-year-old star was reportedly getting prepped up for his eventual return as he signed a new contract with the promotion.

With reports of him hitting the Performance Center just days ahead of the upcoming premium live event, it looks like Erick Rowan might make his WWE return at the King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia after 1501 days. For those unaware, he was released by the company in April 2020.

The Stamford-based promotion seemingly has huge plans for the former Wyatt Family member. Hence, there's a good possibility that WWE is planning Rowan's return at the upcoming spectacle, which may leave fans surprised.

Erick Rowan's potential storyline upon his WWE return

Although Erick Rowan was released by the Sports Entertainment juggernaut a few years ago, the company reportedly has enormous plans for him upon his return. He is expected to be involved in Uncle Howdy's storyline, which the promotion has been teasing for quite some time.

Rowan will reportedly be a member of Howdy's potential faction, Wyatt Six, along with several other superstars. The company has been dropping subtle teases every week on the episodes of RAW and SmackDown, leaving fans bewildered about the cryptic messages.

Erick Rowan will seemingly make his return alongside Uncle Howdy and four other members of Wyatt Six. This storyline will unravel mystifying things and possibly be a tribute to the late great superstar Bray Wyatt. The company would seemingly carry the legacy forward in the promotion and Rowan would be part of it.

There's a good possibility that the 42-year-old star could return with Wyatt Six at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE. It remains to be seen how things progress in the coming weeks.