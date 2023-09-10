Is WWE really planning to reunite Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso? Analyzing the possibility

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Jimmy Uso faced off against AJ Styles, but it didn't end the way Jimmy had hoped, as he suffered a loss. Despite the presence of Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman at ringside, Styles executed the Phenomenal Forearm and pinned his opponent.

Since Jimmy's return to the blue brand, he has been attempting to realign himself with The Bloodline and Roman Reigns. On last Friday's show, he wore The Bloodline's merchandise featuring the slogan 'We the Ones.' Despite these hints, it's doubtful that the company will actually reunite Reigns and Jimmy Uso.

The potential reason behind the hints of a Bloodline reunion could be to extend the saga in the absence of The Tribal Chief.

Moreover, the Stamford-based promotion may also want to delay the clash between Jey and Jimmy Uso, as Jey recently joined RAW. With Jimmy alone on SmackDown with Heyman and Sikoa, a reunion angle could be beneficial in creating anticipation for the entire storyline.

During a backstage segment, Heyman advised Jimmy to take care of AJ Styles on the blue brand, while Heyman would handle Jimmy with Roman Reigns. However, as Styles managed to disrupt Jimmy's plans, it will be interesting to see how things unfold in the upcoming edition of SmackDown.

What's next for Jimmy Uso?

Jimmy suffered a loss this week on the blue brand, so the company will likely continue building his story with Sikoa. Moreover, after Jimmy lost the match, The Enforcer received some aid from The Judgment Day and attacked Styles with a Samoan Spike.

The Phenomenal One is likely to feud against The Enforcer and Jimmy. This feud could lead to an Undisputed Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and AJ Styles.

It's highly likely that Jey Uso will return to SmackDown in the near future, leading to a potential match between the Samoan twins. Moreover, Jey Uso is already scheduled to appear at the company's upcoming premium live event, Fastlane 2023.

The upcoming weeks will seemingly build anticipation regarding Jimmy Uso rejoining the Samoan faction. It will be interesting to see how things unfold soon as Jimmy attempts to regain the trust of Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa.