Roman Reigns' next challenger hinted during SmackDown? What you might have missed!

Roman Reigns' current WWE hiatus has not stopped the Bloodline Saga from evolving with new twists and turns. On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Jimmy Uso returned and hinted at a possible reunion with Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman. Additionally, WWE seemingly dropped hints about the next challenger for the Tribal Chief.

The next potential challenger is none other than AJ Styles. For those unaware, the Phenomenal One faced Solo Sikoa in the main event of this week's SmackDown. The match concluded with Jimmy Uso's interference, costing Styles the match and leading to Solo Sikoa's victory. Afterward, Jimmy continued his attack on Styles to regain the confidence of the Bloodline members.

However, this unclear ending of the match suggests that AJ Styles is likely to continue his feud with the Samoan Faction. This rivalry could eventually transition to one between Roman Reigns and Styles, as The Phenomenal One may express his desire to become world champion again.

Also, Styles recently headlined SmackDown after an extended period, indicating a change in his creative direction. Additionally, in the opening segment of SmackDown, Jimmy Uso received an Attitude Adjustment from John Cena, hinting at the Cenation Leader's involvement in the feud.

However, despite Cena's reported appearances until Fastlane 2023, it is highly unlikely that he will face Reigns in a rematch. The reason behind this could be that Roman Reigns is not advertised for Fastlane or even for Survivor Series 2023.

Therefore, it appears that AJ Styles could be the one to challenge Roman Reigns upon his return to the Stamford-based Promotion. Even last year, some reports suggested that Styles could be in line as the next opponent for The Tribal Chief.

When did AJ Styles and Roman Reigns last wrestle each other?

AJ Styles and Roman Reigns have a history of delivering classic matches, and their past feuds have been memorable.

They feuded over the WWE Championship in 2016 and faced each other at events like Payback and Extreme Rules. Their in-ring chemistry and storytelling abilities have made for some compelling matches.

Even during Reigns' current dominating championship reign, there was a notable match between The Tribal Chief and The Phenomenal One, which took place during a live event in Vancouver, Canada, last year. While it wasn't televised, it was well-received by the fans in attendance.

Both Styles and Reigns had shared the ring on various PLEs

Given their history and the quality of matches they've produced, it would be interesting to see whether WWE decides to have another clash between these two superstars.

Another showdown between Styles and Reigns would undoubtedly add another iconic chapter to their impressive rivalry.

