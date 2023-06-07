Is WWE recreating Seth Rollins' push with current heel? Potential future direction

Seth Rollins had a terrific heel run in WWE that reached full circle with a world title win at WrestleMania 31. Years later and The Visionary is one of the top babyfaces in the promotion. The company dropped a major tease for his next World Heavyweight Championship feud on the latest edition of NXT.

Bron Breakker invited Seth Rollins to NXT and put his world title on the line. The former NXT Champion referenced The Drip God's run with the NXT Title. Fans might think WWE's decision to put Breakker in a title program with Rollins could be similar to how Rollins' initial heel run played out, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

While the two superstars had similar runs in NXT in the sense that both men were handpicked to represent the brand, their heel runs greatly differ from each other. Seth Rollins turned heel on his Shield brethren to join The Authority in 2014 while on the main roster. Breakker, on the other hand, turned heel on his rival Carmelo Hayes after losing the NXT Title at Stand & Deliver.

Rollins was the textbook definition of a coward and opportunistic heel. Breakker, meanwhile, went straight for the decisive blow with his brute strength. The circumstances surrounding Bron's heel turn are possibly similar to Roman Reigns in the sense that both stars were arguably not getting favorable reactions as babyfaces.

Has Seth Rollins responded to Bron Breakker's challenge on WWE NXT?

Seth Rollins won the World Heavyweight Championship in a thrilling match against AJ Styles at Night of Champions. The Visionary successfully defended his title against Damian Priest in the main event of RAW this past Monday.

Rollins was called out by Bron Breakker during the closing moments of NXT this week. Bron invited the champion to his turf on the condition that he'll bring the world title with him to the developmental brand.

As of writing, Rollins hasn't responded to Beakker's challenge. It remains to be seen if The Drip God will answer the challenge on RAW or pay a visit to NXT next Tuesday.

