Is WWE's Maxxine Dupri married? Know about her life outside the ring

Maxxine Dupri’s stock continues to rise on WWE Monday Night RAW. The newest member of the Alpha Academy has already impressed fans with her in-ring debut. There’s no denying that fans want to know more about her life outside the ring as much as they want to see her entertain them on weekly television.

Maxxine Dupri has charmed the WWE Universe with her good looks and incredible character work. The 26-year-old star likes to keep her personal life out of the public eye. For those who may want to know, she isn’t married, but Maxxine is in a relationship.

The RAW superstar is currently dating football player Anthony Luke, a former defensive lineman for San Diego State. The couple have been together for two years. Not much is known about their love life outside of their photos together on social media.

Luke was reportedly one of the 15 football players who participated in WWE’s annual tryouts during SummerSlam weekend as part of the company's “Next in Line” program. The group of men included Colin Schooler and Chance Lytle.

As of this writing, it isn’t confirmed if Luke has received an offer from WWE. It remains to be seen if he will join Maxxine Dupri in the Stamford-based promotion.

Maxxine Dupri appeared on WWE RAW this week

Maxxine Dupri showed up alongside the Alpha Academy on RAW tonight. The former NXT star also joined Chad Gable ringside to watch Otis’ match against Gunther. The Ring General bested the Human Tree Trunk after a physical match.

Before the match, Ludwig Kaiser asked Maxxine to ditch Alpha Academy for Imperium. The angle between Kaiser and Maxxine began last week on RAW after he tried to make a move on her during a backstage segment.

Maxxine will likely be in Chad Gable’s corner for his upcoming Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther. We’ll have to wait and see if Master Gable is able to dethrone the Austrian brute for his title.

