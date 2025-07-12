Is WWE Saturday Night's Main Event free to watch?

WWE returns with the 40th iteration of Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12, 2025, live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. This event comes at a crucial point in WWE’s summer calendar, just after Night of Champions, one day before WWE Evolution, and on the road to SummerSlam.

Ad

It is also part of a stacked wrestling weekend, with NXT's The Great American Bash and AEW's biggest show of the year, All In, set to kick off earlier in the afternoon and All In expected to wrap sometime around Saturday Night's Main Event's start time.

Unlike all the other wrestling programming, which is vying for your attention, Saturday Night's Main Event is free to watch on YouTube in most international markets, including countries like India, the UK, and Canada.

Ad

Trending

Ad

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

This marks a shift from the previous SNME earlier this year, which had no official stream in several markets. Fans outside the U.S. can also catch the show on Netflix in select markets, as part of WWE’s new global streaming partnership.

For viewers in the United States, the Saturday Night's Main Event broadcast will air live on NBC at 8:00 PM ET, while those watching via smartphones, tablets, or laptops can stream it through Peacock. This dual-option model gives American fans flexibility to watch either via traditional TV or online, depending on preference. That translates to 5:00 PM PT, 1:00 AM BST (Sunday), and 5:30 AM IST (also Sunday).

Ad

Internationally, Netflix is the go-to platform for many countries. However, some fans may still rely on YouTube if WWE offers the show for free there in their market. This makes the show one of the more accessible offerings WWE has produced this year, appealing to a massive worldwide audience.

What can you expect from WWE Saturday Night's Main Event?

Expand Tweet

Ad

The card for Saturday Night's Main Event is packed with big names, title defenses, and deeply personal rivalries. Perhaps the biggest draw is what many expect to be Goldberg’s final match, as he challenges Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in a battle of brute strength vs. legacy.

Another major bout features Solo Sikoa defending the United States Championship against Jimmy Uso, continuing the Bloodline’s internal war. Fans are also eagerly awaiting LA Knight vs. Seth Rollins, a grudge match between two massive stars that has been simmering for weeks on Raw. In another high-stakes collision, two of the biggest stars in the company, Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre, square off once again, reigniting a bitter rivalry.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tathya Sachdev Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.



Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.



CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."



Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE