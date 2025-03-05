Is WWE star Cora Jade actually injured? The truth revealed about her condition

Cora Jade had a match with Jordynne Grace last night on WWE NXT but was forced to forfeit it following an injury she sustained during the match. The referee had to stop the match as Cora Jade was unable to compete, seemingly dealing with a knee injury.

However, it appears that the NXT Superstar has suffered a head injury, as Fightful reported, even though it is unclear how serious the injury was and whether it could keep her out of action for a while.

Cora, meanwhile, took to her account on X and confirmed that her knees were fine, and thus, the head injury was the most likely scenario.

"Got rocked for a sec but my knees are all good. Thanks for the concern," she wrote on X.

With the TNA Knockouts Championship Match against Masha Slamovich less than two weeks away, on March 18, 2025, at TNA Sacrifice, it remains to be seen if the injury is serious enough to keep her out of the match or whether she might have a chance to dethrone Masha and become a TNA champion.

Masha Slamovich says she is ready for a fight against Cora Jade

The reigning TNA Knockouts Champion is preparing for her battle against Cora Jade and spoke with Fightful's In the Weeds podcast with Jeremy Lambert and SP3 recently, saying that she was ready for a fight against Jade.

“Absolutely, if she wants to step into my world and wants to play my game, as she’s clearly already doing with the envelope, she is more than welcome. She is welcome to my environment, it won’t go well for her," Masha said. [H/T - PWMania]

It is not the first time that an NXT Superstar will compete for a TNA title and vice versa. In fact, the TNA X-Division Champion Moose has appeared on NXT, challenging the reigning NXT Champion Oba Femi to a title match next week on NXT.

As for Cora Jade, she recently competed in a Fatal-Four Way match at Vengeance Day for the Women's Championship against Giulia, Bayley, and Roxanne Perez but eventually came up short and failed to dethrone Giulia, who remains the NXT Women's Champion.

