Is WWE star Jimmy Uso in the hospital?

Jimmy Uso is recovering from a brutal post-match assault by Gunther last Monday night on RAW. The former tag team champion was brutally attacked by The Ring General and will now miss time in the ring, as his brother revealed this Monday on WWE RAW.

Jey Uso confronted the reigning World Heavyweight Champion less than two weeks before their title match in Las Vegas and gave an update on Jimmy Uso's health status. The Yeet Master revealed that his brother was hospitalized following the assault and there was no timetable yet for his return.

Jey Uso also revealed that doctors had yet to clear his brother to leave the hospital and that Jimmy Uso had to have 15 stitches after the injuries he suffered at the hands of the Imperium leader.

That said, it is safe to assume that WWE Creative has written Uso off for at least a few weeks, adding a new angle to the Jey Uso - Gunther feud over the World Heavyweight Title ahead of their WrestleMania 41 match.

Rikishi critical of Gunther's brutal assault on Jimmy Uso

In the latest edition of his Off the Top podcast, Rikishi was critical of Gunther's assault on Jimmy Uso and called this angle 'unnecessary.'

"I’m kind of upset about this. Hell, if I was there, I would have probably bust Gunther’s head open with a crawfish. I mean, that was just unnecessary, let Jey fight his own battle. Big Jim don’t have to come save his brother. I raised some tough men, smart men. I’m sure Jey’s gonna figure this out. Now, I got another son laid up, busted wide open and trying to heal," the WWE legend said. [H/T - ITRWrestling]

The question now is how this angle will affect Jey Uso's feud with Gunther, as things have become very personal between the two megastars. The Yeet Master has a golden opportunity to become world champion for the first time in his WWE career, and what happened Monday on RAW could be his chance to turn things around.

Gunther has dominated the feud so far, being undefeated in singles action against the 2025 Royal Rumble winner (3-0), but Jey has the chance to end his losing streak and settle his rivalry with the reigning World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 41.

