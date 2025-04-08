Roman Reigns to pull out of WrestleMania 41; new Wiseman to replace Paul Heyman? 5 Things the OTC can do on WWE RAW next week

Roman Reigns isn't able to catch a break, whether he is present on the show or not! In the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, CM Punk cashed in the favor owed to him by Paul Heyman, revealing The Wiseman would have to be on his side at WrestleMania 41. Heyman accepted it. Now, on RAW, Seth Rollins tried to corrupt the Hall of Famer against the Only Tribal Chief!

Ad

The OTC has been advertised for the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. It will be the go-home edition of the red brand's show ahead of WrestleMania 41. The show will emanate from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA.

Here are five things Roman Reigns can do on next week's WWE RAW:

#5. The OTC can demand a stipulation to be added to the Triple Threat Match

Ad

Trending

CM Punk will have Paul Heyman in his corner at WrestleMania 41. It will be the first time since 2020 that The Wiseman will not be in the OTC's corner, and this is bound to affect the latter. Furthermore, Heyman can assist The Best in The World in some shape or form from the ringside. This can become an issue for Reigns.

To ensure that Paul Heyman being in Punk's corner doesn't bear much benefit to the 46-year-old, Roman Reigns can demand the Triple Threat Match to be contested inside a steel cage. Once inside the cage, there is not much The Wiseman can do for his best friend, and Seth Rollins will not have any problem stepping inside a ring with his archrivals.

Ad

#4. Roman Reigns could attack Seth Rollins for The Visionary's actions on RAW

Ad

In the latest episode of WWE RAW, The Visionary shared the ring with Paul Heyman. During the segment, he tried to corrupt The Wiseman against Roman Reigns by taking the veteran back to WrestleMania 40. He reiterated that the OTC disappeared into the ether after losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, leaving The Wiseman at the mercy of Solo Sikoa and the new Bloodline.

The Street Champion bullied and tormented the 59-year-old and finally dumped the latter out of the new Bloodline. This attempt to instigate the Hall of Famer against Roman Reigns might not sit well with the former Shield member, especially during such a vulnerable moment. On the go-home edition of RAW, Roman Reigns can launch an assault on The Architect and maybe even end it with a Stomp!

Ad

#3. The OG Bloodline may go down by one member

Roman Reigns asked Paul Heyman to turn down CM Punk's demand on SmackDown when The Second City Saint asked The Wiseman to be in his corner. The Special Counsel claimed that he could not turn down Punk even though his loyalty was with Reigns. The segment ended with The Best in The World executing a GTS on the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Ad

In the upcoming episode of RAW, Reigns can address the situation. He may acknowledge all that Heyman has done for him and the OG Bloodline before revealing that a betrayal will not be tolerated in this faction anymore. As a result, Reigns may officially remove Paul Heyman from the faction, ending their alliance.

#2. Roman Reigns may announce a new 'Wiseman' ahead of WrestleMania 41

Ad

The OTC turned babyface at SummerSlam 2024 when he returned to save Cody Rhodes from Solo Sikoa. However, he has often claimed that he would rather be a heel in WWE since it came naturally to him.

On Monday Night RAW, Roman Reigns can revert to his heel character and announce that he has no regrets about Heyman leaving his side since he has a new 'Wiseman' for WrestleMania 41.

At The Show of Shows, the OTC may walk out to the arena with The Rock as his new Wiseman!

Ad

#1. He could make CM Punk's favor redundant

CM Punk ensured that Paul Heyman owed him a favor when he agreed to help Roman Reigns at Survivor Series: WarGames. To put the OTC in a vulnerable position, The Second City Saint asked The Wiseman to be in his corner at WrestleMania 41. However, the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion doesn't need to go through this humiliation.

On the upcoming RAW, Reigns can pull out of the Triple Threat Match, making Punk's favor redundant. With the match turning into a singles encounter between Seth Rollins and CM Punk, the OTC will not be affected by Paul Heyman being in The Best in The World's corner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shuvangi Sen Chaudhury Shuvangi Sen Chaudhury is a pro wrestling journalist at Sporstkeeda, covering the biggest trends in the world of WWE and sports entertainment. She did her bachelor's at Royal Holloway, University of London, and has been an avid fan of various sports since childhood.



Shuvangi has over four years of experience creating content for football, cricket, and pro wrestling. She has worked for prominent news outlets like The Inquisitr and EssentiallySports. Focused on making her work reliable and accurate, Shuvangi sources information for her articles from credible sources like Cagematch and ProfightDB.



Shuvangi’s current favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. She admires The Visionary for his remarkable reign with the World Heavyweight Championship between May 2023 and April 2024. She believes Rollins made the title relevant after its reintroduction by consistently defending it against a diverse set of opponents.



If allowed to rework a WWE storyline, Shuvangi would have featured Roman Reigns on weekly TV in a more prominent role leading up to his main event matches at WrestleMania XL. She believes The Tribal Chief was overshadowed by The Rock in The Bloodline-Cody Rhodes saga.



When not covering pro wrestling, Shuvangi loves to watch Formula One and cricket. She wants to try her hand at writing F1 content in the future. Know More