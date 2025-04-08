Paul Heyman to leave Roman Reigns forever at WrestleMania 41 because of major WWE star? It's NOT CM Punk!

Paul Heyman has been in a tough spot ever since CM Punk revealed his favor on SmackDown. The Best in the World wanted The Wiseman to be in his corner at WrestleMania 41. Speculation has been swirling that Heyman could soon betray Roman Reigns. However, there could be a massive twist in the story as Punk might not be the reason behind that move.

Seth Rollins could be why Paul Heyman may leave Roman Reigns forever. The speculation arose due to what happened this week on RAW. Rollins was involved in a compelling segment with Paul Heyman. He reminded The Wiseman about how Roman Reigns left him all alone to get massacred by Solo Sikoa and his faction last year.

The Visionary also shed light on how CM Punk did the same thing to the 59-year-old. Although Heyman did not say a word, one could tell he looked visibly convinced. Every word Seth Rollins said resonated with the veteran. Things took an interesting turn when The Architect spared The Wiseman from a Stomp and told him that Paul now owes him a favor.

Just when fans would be expecting The Wiseman to betray Roman Reigns at WrestleMania and side with CM Punk, the Hall of Famer could pull off a massive twist. In a stunning turn of events, Paul Heyman could shock the world by aligning himself with Seth Rollins in Las Vegas. This could be the favor The Visionary teased on this week's RAW.

The Wiseman joining forces with Roman Reigns' longstanding rival, Seth Rollins, could be a huge betrayal for the OTC and why not? This will also be no less than an act of treachery for CM Punk—the man who has been at odds with Rollins. However, this is entirely speculation as of now and it remains to be seen whether the rumors come true in Las Vegas.

Paul Heyman to get Seth Rollins a World Title match after WrestleMania?

There is no doubt that Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins' alliance could change the trajectory of WWE. After what happened on RAW last night, it looks like The Wiseman could help Rollins win the Triple Threat Match against Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41.

Well, things could get much more interesting following that. Heyman could proceed to work as an advisor for the former World Heavyweight Champion after The Show of Shows. The 59-year-old is a master of backstage politics and knows exactly how to pull the strings to favor his client.

Therefore, he could urge the WWE management to give Seth Rollins a title shot after 'Mania. A win over two of the biggest stars in the company could give leverage to The Visionary. Paul Heyman could make the most out of it by putting Rollins into the World Heavyweight Championship picture.

If Heyman ends up joining Rollins, it could undeniably change the course of this industry. However, this is nothing but a mere theory at this point, and only time will tell what happens at WrestleMania 41.

