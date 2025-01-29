Is WWE star Roman Reigns still friends with Dean Ambrose? Exploring their relationship

Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose are considered two of the biggest stars in the world of professional wrestling. They spent time together in WWE for many years, before the latter moved to AEW back in 2019.

Fast forward to today, Roman Reigns has emerged as a megastar in WWE, holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for 1,316 days between August 2020 and April 2024. Meanwhile, Dean Ambrose is considered a massive star in AEW and is the current AEW World Champion.

Even though they now work for different promotions, they are still close friends, even though they don't talk as often. This is what the Undisputed Tribal Chief said in an interview with SHAK Wrestling.

"It's been a while, I haven't talked to him [Jon Moxley] in a bit. There's so many. I can't tell you I'm trying to think of the kookiest one because he has a bunch of them, but the one thing about Mox is you can't GPS him, you know what I mean? You can't be like, 'Oh, he's right here, don't worry.' We have no clue where he is, but we always knew he would be there," The OTC said.

Given the current status of both stars, it is unlikely that we could see Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) return to WWE to reunite with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins and reform The Shield anytime soon.

Roman Reigns praises Sami Zayn for his role in The Bloodline saga

The Bloodline has become one of the most successful factions, if not the most successful one, in WWE history. Aside from Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos, one wrestler who did a great job in his role in the faction was Sami Zayn.

During the same interview with SHAK Wrestling, Roman Reigns had nothing but high praise for the work the former Intercontinental Champion put in during his Bloodline days.

"I knew that he had not only the talent but the experience to be able to work in the main event, and I was right. He proved to be a great asset for The Bloodline. And he helped us, but we helped him greatly. And that’s how it works. That’s a true partnership right there is where everybody benefits. And that’s why you’ve seen him come back in this reunion. We could have maybe done it a different way, but Sami is such a special performer and such a pain in the a** to deal with sometimes - but that’s because he cares," the OTC said. [H/T - PWMania]

Reigns and Zayn reunited recently as part of The Bloodline civil war storyline but they will be rivals this Saturday when they both participate in the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

