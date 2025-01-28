Upsetting news for Sami Zayn fans after WWE RAW

Sami Zayn lost all his momentum before the WWE Royal Rumble this weekend. Disappointing news about the Canadian wrestler surfaced online after the go-home edition of RAW before the Royal Rumble this week.

Sami Zayn faced Drew McIntyre in a back-and-forth contest, which saw the Scotsman pick up a sneaky win. The former WWE Champion rolled up the OG Bloodline member in the closing moments with his feet on the ropes without the referee's knowledge.

The Great Liberator also wound up busting his nose open midway through the match. However, he was able to complete the match as planned. There's no official word on whether he had suffered a broken nose.

Trending

Regardless, Sami Zayn’s fans won’t be happy with his current record against Drew McIntyre. His latest defeat means he is now 0-11 against him in singles competition.

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

Expand Tweet

After the match, Drew McIntyre ambushed a worn-out Sami Zayn and launched a vicious attack. Moments later, Cody Rhodes turned up to fend off his former tag team partner.

Kevin Owens also joined the party and engaged in a brawl with the Undisputed WWE Champion. The post-match shenanigans ended when Sami Zayn accidentally landed a Helluva Kick on Cody Rhodes in a similar fashion to Seth Rollins last week.

What surprised fans most was that Owens pat Zayn on his chest, hinting at a possible alliance between the two Canadians. Whether the OG Bloodline member is in cahoots with the Prizefighter remains to be seen.

What's next for Sami Zayn after WWE RAW this week?

Sami Zayn will now enter the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match on February 1.

His actions have some fans questioning where his loyalty lies. There's widespread speculation that a heel turn could be in the works for the 40-year-old RAW Superstar.

Last night on RAW, Sami Zayn confronted CM Punk backstage after the Straight Edge Superstar told the WWE Universe the OG Bloodline member wasn't on his level.

The Canadian wrestler fired back at the Second City Saint, mocking him for not headlining WrestleMania in his career.

Expand Tweet

The two men are destined to cross paths in the 30-man Royal Rumble match this weekend. Will he do the unthinkable and accomplish the only feat eluding his otherwise Hall of Fame-worthy career? Only time will tell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback