Is WWE WrestleMania 39 stage the best ever? Twitter voices its honest opinion

Preview photos of the construction of WWE WrestleMania 39's stage have scattered online, and many fans have voiced their opinion about the matter. The setup for The Show of Shows has always been an extravagant sight in itself, and it looks like this year's stage is one that the majority of fans are happy with.

From various photos posted online, many fans agreed that although the showcase is still not completely set up, WrestleMania 39's Hollywood-themed stage is shaping up to be one of WWE's best. Many fans stated that it was the best layout after WrestleMania 33, in 2017, which was inspired by an amusement park partnered with a gigantic globe and rollercoaster.

Check out the positive reactions from fans regarding this year's WrestleMania stage below:

gơɖƖყ⁷☝🏾〽️ @godIymode Best Wrestlemania stage since 33 or 34 Best Wrestlemania stage since 33 or 34 https://t.co/s0ErfuHw0P

Ankit @ankitiwf

NO CAP 🧢

#WrestleMania The best WrestleMania STAGE After 33.NO CAP 🧢 The best WrestleMania STAGE After 33.NO CAP 🧢#WrestleMania https://t.co/2jHpLzHn9H

TTV bl0opsy @bl0opsy #WrestleMania

The stage looks absolutely beautiful I love the movie posters on the sides of the backdrop! Omfg I'm so ready for mania! #WrestleMania 39The stage looks absolutely beautiful I love the movie posters on the sides of the backdrop! Omfg I'm so ready for mania! #WrestleMania #WrestleMania39 The stage looks absolutely beautiful I love the movie posters on the sides of the backdrop! Omfg I'm so ready for mania!

WrestlingNick @NIKHILC24270623 Best WrestleMania Stage, I think this stage is inspired by Awards Show Stage #WrestleMania39 Best WrestleMania Stage, I think this stage is inspired by Awards Show Stage #WrestleMania39 https://t.co/f2Sdbfjv51

IDK MAN @EstWhatever Wrestlemania 39’s stage might be top 3 potentially Wrestlemania 39’s stage might be top 3 potentially

It's safe to say that the Stamford-based promotion went all out once again for this year's stage. Not only are fans happy with the company for the way they have incorporated the Hollywood theme this year, but also by removing the giant LED screen used in previous events.

WrestleMania 39 will be held at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California. It will once again be a two-night affair held on April 1 and 2. Night 2 already has a confirmed main event in Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, while there are hints of The Usos vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for Night 1.

Which celebrities could potentially walk the WWE WrestleMania 39 stage?

Since this year's theme for The Grandest Stage of Them All is all about Hollywood, several celebrities have been rumored to be present at WWE WrestleMania 39.

The Stamford-based promotion has already confirmed that Becky G and Jimmie Allen will be present for the event to present America The Beautiful. The 26-year-old will perform on Night 1, while the 37-year-old is scheduled for Night 2.

A photo recently circulated on social media where Lil Uzi Vert's name was seen alongside the WrestleMania logo. Due to this, many fans have also speculated that the Luv is Rage singer will also be present at the event.

One possible mainstream name who could appear at the event is Snoop Dogg, who possesses the WWE Golden Title. Finally, The Weekend, whose songs have been used as the event's theme song for the fourth consecutive time, may also be present at the event.

What do you think about WWE WrestleMania 39's stage?

