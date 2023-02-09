"It hit a little too hard" - WWE RAW star reveals they disliked promo between Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman

The rivalry between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes is already personal following Paul Heyman's words to The American Nightmare on this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW.

Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes made his way to the ring for a promo but was quickly interrupted by Paul Heyman. The Wiseman got emotional as Cody told a story about how Paul helped the legendary Dusty Rhodes during a time of need and booked him to appear in ECW.

Heyman then turned the tables and noted how Dusty Rhodes has mentored Roman Reigns and many other popular superstars, but he never mentored Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare got fired up and noted that Heyman just made matters personal.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, former Women's Champion Bayley said that her comments to Becky Lynch were warranted. She added that she wasn't a fan of the Rhodes-Heyman promo because Dusty Rhodes was very special to her.

"Mine were warranted, they deserve that if it comes up. Paul Heyman has been around a long time and so has Cody (Rhodes), obviously, he comes from a whole wrestling family. But for me, Dusty is very special to me, so for me, it hit a little too hard. I wasn't a fan," said Bayley. [13:35 - 14:00]

Lita interferes in Bayley's match on WWE RAW

Bayley and Becky Lynch finally battled inside a Steel Cage match last night on WWE RAW.

The match was originally supposed to happen at RAW XXX but Damage CTRL attacked Becky during her entrance. The group beat The Man down and the match had to be postponed. Damage CTRL once again tried to get involved this week, but Lita shockingly made the save.

The WWE Hall of Famer attacked Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai outside the ring. Becky was then able to hit Bayley with the Manhandle Slam for the pinfall victory. Bayley recently poked fun at Becky Lynch by claiming that she has no friends and that is why she had to call Lita.

The rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns is just getting started. Time will tell how personal their feud gets as WrestleMania 39 approaches.

