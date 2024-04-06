It looks like 45-year-old star's big plan on WWE SmackDown flopped and he may have to turn heel at WrestleMania XL

WrestleMania XL is on the horizon and the final episode of Friday Night SmackDown before the grand event delivered a spectacular show at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The WWE Universe can expect huge shockers and surprises at The Show of Shows, one of which was recently teased on the episode of the blue brand.

It appears that a 45-year-old WWE Superstar could turn against Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania XL. That would be none other than Carlito. The Latino World Order member's potential plans on SmackDown last night flopped as he was seemingly cooking something hideous that could have had major implications.

Several factors hint at Carlito's potential heel turn at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Carlito seemingly hatched a conspiracy on WWE SmackDown

One of the mysterious things that took place on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown was Dragon Lee being ambushed backstage by someone. It looks like Carlito was the mastermind behind the plot, as he was seemingly unhappy with the fact that Rey Mysterio chose Lee to be his tag team partner at WrestleMania XL.

Therefore, The Caribbean Bad Apple supposedly wanted to eliminate the Latino World Order's newest member and grab his spot at The Show of Shows. Carlito seemingly wanted to team up with The Master of the 619 in the tag team match against Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar.

It remains to be seen what plans Carlito has in his mind moving forward.

Carlito wanted to be at WWE WrestleMania XL

Carlito was visibly disappointed after Rey Mysterio chose Dragon Lee as his tag team partner at WrestleMania XL. On SmackDown, The Caribbean Bad Apple seemingly took out Lee backstage. Carlito later went to Mysterio's locker room in the hope of being chosen as The Master of the 619's new partner at WrestleMania XL, as Lee was out of the equation.

However, his plans miserably failed as Andrade grabbed Carlito's opportunity to be at The Showcase of The Immortals. Therefore, Carlito's frustration could culminate at WrestleMania XL, with the 45-year-old star turning against Rey Mysterio during the latter's tag team match against Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar.

What is the next plan of action for the Latino World Order remains to be seen.

Carlito was envious of Dragon Lee's involvement in the Latino World Order

Carlito is one of the prominent members of the Latino World Order. He took charge and moved the wagons of the faction in Rey Mysterio's absence. However, when the legendary luchador brought Dragon Lee into the faction and trusted him to be his tag team partner at WrestleMania XL, The Caribbean Bad Apple felt betrayed.

Carlito was seemingly envious of Lee's involvement in the Latino World Order and how the latter became the talk of the town and Rey Mysterio's closest ally. As a result, the 45-year-old star seemingly ambushed Lee due to his resentment on the go-home edition of SmackDown before WrestleMania XL, thus possibly trying to grab his spot at The Show of Shows.

