The Rock betrays Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley turns on stablemate & more - 5 huge betrayals that may rock WrestleMania XL

The biggest live event in sports entertainment is on the horizon and Lincoln Financial Field is being embellished to host the grand event as WrestleMania XL emanates from Philadelphia this year.

The WWE Universe will likely witness some huge surprises and jaw-dropping moments at The Show of Shows. Among those could be some shocking betrayals, which could change the landscape of this industry.

While some of the superstars have been leaving trails of it, other animosities have been brewing furtively within the superstars. Let's look at five huge betrayals that may rock WrestleMania XL.

#5. Chad Gable betraying Sami Zayn

Chad Gable and Sami Zayn are currently on the same page, as the former has been preparing Zayn ahead of his huge match against Gunther at WrestleMania XL. However, Gable could turn on the 39-year-old superstar during the championship bout and shock the world.

The Alpha Academy member was disappointed that he could not earn a shot against The Ring General as Sami Zayn snatched his WrestleMania moment. It's quite likely that he still holds a grudge deep inside against the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion.

Therefore, Chad Gable could betray Sami Zayn at The Show of Shows and cost him the Intercontinental Championship match. If it happens, it will be jaw-dropping momentum for the fans.

#4. Seth Rollins turning on Cody Rhodes

One of the other shocking betrayals that is likely to happen at WrestleMania XL is Seth Rollins turning on Cody Rhodes. The Visionary dropped a few subtle hints on the episodes of Monday Night RAW leading up to 'Mania.

Rollins has a history with The American Nightmare, as both superstars were once involved in a rivalry where Rhodes defeated him three times when he returned to WWE in 2022. Besides, the World Heavyweight Champion seemingly felt disregarded after Cody picked Roman Reigns as his WrestleMania XL opponent.

Hence, there is a good possibility that Seth Rollins still holds grudges against The Prodigal Son, given the two factors. This could result in him turning on Cody Rhodes at The Showcase of The Immortals.

#3. Carlito backstabing Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania XL

Rey Mysterio dropped a bombshell on SmackDown when he revealed Dragon Lee as the Latino World Order's newest member and also his WrestleMania tag team partner. With this shocking move, the legendary luchador seemingly dug his own grave as the decision seemingly made Carlito upset.

The Caribbean Cool seemingly felt betrayed as Mysterio overlooked him and picked Lee as his partner, despite him being one of the pillars of LWO. He might also have resentment against the WWE legend due to being overshadowed in the faction. Therefore, frustration could be brewing within Carlito.

The 45-year-old could vent out of his weeks of exasperation and turn on Rey Mysterio during his tag team match at WrestleMania XL. Not only will this be one of the most heartfelt betrayals, but it will also add a new chapter to the LWO saga on SmackDown.

#2. Rhea Ripley turning on Damian Priest

Over the past few months, tension seems to be increasing within The Judgment Day between Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. Therefore, months of rancorous conflict could finally see its culmination at WrestleMania XL, with The Eradicator possibly turning on her stablemate.

The Punisher might attempt to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase during a championship match at The Show of Shows. However, Rhea Ripley could intervene and shock the world by costing Damian Priest his cash-in.

This will give rise to a thunderous reaction in Lincoln Financial Field and could change the landscape for The Judgment Day. Ripley's betrayal will draw a line within the faction, with Dominik Mysterio and Mami standing on one side and Priest and Balor standing on the other.

#1. The Rock betraying Roman Reigns

The Bloodline Saga could see yet another chapter unfold at WrestleMania XL as The Rock could turn on Roman Reigns and shock the WWE Universe. Roman has been calling himself The Tribal Chief all this time, establishing himself as The Head of the Table, which might be bugging the 52-year-old legend.

While The Great One did acknowledge his cousin as The Tribal Chief, he has also been calling himself The Final Boss lately. Therefore, the growing power struggle between the two juggernauts of the Samoan Bloodline could finally reach its apogee at The Showcase of the Immortals.

The Rock, who currently seems to be on the same page, has dropped subtle hints about his betrayal on The Bloodline. Therefore, he is likely to turn on Roman Reigns and cost him the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania XL.

The People's Champ could deliver a bold message to Reigns about who the actual Head of the Table is. The Rock turning on The Tribal Chief will give rise to one of the most thunderous reactions in WWE's history and it will pave the way for their blockbuster match.

