WWE Attitude Era legend Val Venis believes AEW's MJF is currently the only true heel in wrestling.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, otherwise known as MJF, has become one of wrestling's biggest attractions in recent times. Since signing with AEW following their 2019 launch, he has been lauded for his heel work by fans and critics, seemingly pleasing/irritating everyone with his outrageous antics. He's worked notable programs against the likes of Cody Rhodes and CM Punk. He also recently shared an acclaimed promo with former WWE Superstar William Regal on AEW TV.

Now, WWE Attitude Era legend and former Intercontinental Champion Val Venis has given his thoughts on the young heel superstar. In a recent interview with WSI - Wrestling Shoot Interviews, the real-life Sean Morely noted how hard it was to be a heel in the modern age. But he also stated that one person, in particular, was maintaining old-school heel work. This person was MJF, who Val also claimed was the 'best thing going' in wrestling today.

"It is refreshing to see at least one person bring back old school heelism, and to me, what I'm seeing today in the industry is one man who's doing that. One man, and that's MJF. I think he's the best thing going right now," he said. [1:00 - 1:16]

Has MJF been linked with a WWE move?

Though he's currently back on All Elite Wrestling television, there's still significant speculation about MJF signing with Triple H and the WWE down the line.

Friedman's contract with AEW is set to expire in 2024, leading many to speculate that he may jump ship. Reports also circulated at the tail end of 2021 that both Fox and USA Network had been pushing for the McMahon-run empire to sign the young talent. Friedman continuously refers to this as the 'bidding war of 2024.'

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF Macho Beard™ @Machobeard4life Andrew Zarian on the We're Live Pal podcast said WWE is very interested in MJF. Both FOX and USA Network execs have also been pushing for WWE to get him. Lots of interest for MJF. Andrew Zarian on the We're Live Pal podcast said WWE is very interested in MJF. Both FOX and USA Network execs have also been pushing for WWE to get him. Lots of interest for MJF. https://t.co/cyK5vKHETS The bidding war of 2024. twitter.com/Machobeard4lif… The bidding war of 2024. twitter.com/Machobeard4lif…

The rumor mill continued to run rampant as Friedman worked an angle with AEW chairman Tony Khan late last year, which blurred the lines between fiction and reality. MJF cut some scathing promos on Tony, which may have indicated his displeasure with his position. He also took a notable absence from TV.

