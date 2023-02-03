"It's a crazy story" - When Hulk Hogan's wife accused him of having gay affair with WWE legend

In 1983, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan tied the knot with his first wife, Linda. The couple remained married for over 25 years before officially splitting in 2009. While they were married, however, Linda accused The Hulkster of having a homosexual relationship with WWE Hall of Famer Brutus Beefcake.

In an old interview, Hogan told the story, revealing that it happened after Beefcake had a parasailing accident in 1990.

"I think the worst rumor that I ever heard about myself was my wife accused me of having an affair with Bruce 'Barber' Beefcake. It's a crazy story. It was right after Brutus' parasailing accident and Brutus had to sleep in a chair, straight up with his head packed in ice. And Brutus had this really good-looking girlfriend. And I guess while everybody was sleeping, Brutus called her over and all of a sudden my ex-wife's grandmother came downstairs and she saw this blonde head going up and down on Brutus' lap. This blonde head was giving Brutus oral sex," he said.

When she saw the blonde head, Hogan's ex-wife's grandmother thought The Hulkster was the person performing a sexual act on his WWE co-worker.

"The next morning when I came down for breakfast, Linda's whole family was mad at me and I couldn't figure it out. The grandmother Nini goes, 'I saw you giving Brutus oral sex!' They thought it was my blonde head, but it was really Brutus 'The Barber' Beefcake's girlfriend, so that without a doubt is the worst rumor I've ever heard about myself. My ex-wife accused me for years and years and years of being gay with Brutus. Then after that she accused me and Bubba of being gay," Hogan added.

Nearly a year after his divorce from Linda, Hogan tied the knot with his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel. They remained together for about 11 years before getting divorced about two years ago.

Ric Flair recently opened up on his current relationship with Hulk Hogan. Check out his comments here.

Hulk Hogan recently appeared on WWE Monday Night RAW

Hulk Hogan last competed in WWE in 2006. In his final match, The Hulkster defeated Randy Orton at SummerSlam. The two-time Hall of Famer later competed in a few bouts outside the company before retiring from in-ring competition in 2012.

Over the past few years, Hogan has made several sporadic appearances in the Stamford-based company. Nearly 10 days ago, the 69-year-old appeared on the 30th Anniversary episode of Monday Night RAW.

Wrestling News France @WrestlingNewsF2 Hulk Hogan

WWE Monday Night RAW #1548 - RAW Is XXX

23 janvier 2023

World Wrestling Entertainment

TV-Show

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

Arena: Wells Fargo Arena Hulk HoganWWE Monday Night RAW #1548 - RAW Is XXX23 janvier 2023World Wrestling EntertainmentTV-ShowPhiladelphia, Pennsylvania, USAArena: Wells Fargo Arena https://t.co/4OgrwbAHK0

